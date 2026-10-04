'Never Harassed Any Contestant': Imam Siddique Responds To Salman Khan's Remark On <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>

Imam Siddique has objected to being described as someone who deliberately harassed contestants during his time on Bigg Boss. The former contestant has written an open letter to Salman Khan after the actor-host referred to him while reprimanding Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The reference came during Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 20, when Salman was discussing Qazi's behaviour towards Kanika Manna. While explaining his point, Salman brought up Imam's stint on Bigg Boss 6 and said that he had also decided to trouble other contestants during his time on the show.

Imam, who became one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 6, has now responded to the remark. Sharing a clip from the episode on Instagram, he said the comparison was not accurate and objected to his name being used while discussing harassment.

Imam Siddique Asks Salman Khan For Clarification

Addressing Salman Khan directly, Imam wrote, "On your recent Bigg Boss #BB20, on @COLORSTV @Jio @JioStar @JioHotstar @JioHotstarReality Weekend Ka Vaar episode, dated Saturday 3rd of October 2026, you mentioned my name on national television in a manner which I found extremely defamatory and factually incorrect. You stated that ‘Imam Siddique ne bhi yeh kiya tha…' - this attribution is false. I have never harassed any contestant with the intent to trouble them. My journey in Bigg Boss Season 6 was based on entertainment, tasks and performance. I completed my journey with dignity."

Imam went on to say that the comment could affect how viewers see him, especially given his long career across different fields. He added, “When my name is used as a negative example before crores of viewers, without me being present to defend myself, it causes serious damage to my reputation, my 44 years of work in advertising, broadcasting, corporate, design, education, events, entertainment, fashion, and my family's honour. With utmost respect for you and the Bigg Boss platform, I humbly request a clarification and correction on the show, and that my name not be used in a defamatory context in future.”

Despite raising the issue, Imam kept his note respectful towards Salman. Referring to him as his ‘elder brother' in the industry, he wrote, “I have always respected you as an elder brother of the industry, and I continue to do so. I hope you will address this with the same fairness you show inside the house,” he added in his note.

Imam was part of Bigg Boss 6, which aired from 2012 to 2013. He finished the season as the runner-up, while Urvashi Dholakia took home the trophy. His season is also remembered for his unusual moments with Salman, including his now-famous "Salman Bhai, time out" line.

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