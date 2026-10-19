Vidyut Jammwal Questions Tiger Shroff's Fans After Shooting, Actor's Mother Reacts

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has reacted to the shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai.

Vidyut shared a video message on Instagram, addressing Tiger directly and urging his fans to take responsibility when they witness an incident of violence.

In the video, Vidyut said, "I want to tell Tiger Shroff something. You are the bravest person I know. You are much braver than all of them."

He then turned his attention to Tiger's fans, questioning their response to the incident. "But I want to tell your fans, every person who goes to watch you play football, cheers for you and says, 'I am your biggest fan, biggest fan' - all those fans, someone should have run, someone should have caught them (the culprits). 'I love you, I am your biggest fan.' What is this, guys?"

Vidyut also addressed the Mumbai Police, stressing the need to ensure such an incident does not happen again.

"I would like to tell Mumbai Police, yes, you will give him security, but this should never happen again. Even if such a mistake happens, then you are the culprit," he said.

Alongside the video, Vidyut shared a caption highlighting the importance of standing up for others instead of remaining a bystander when they face violence or harassment.

"We know there's a lot happening in our country. Sometimes we can raise our voice, sometimes we can't, but WE do in our own way. But when we see someone being harassed or assaulted on the street (woman: man), why do we stand by and watch? Why can't one of us step forward, not just as witnesses, but as human beings? We need fewer spectators and more heroes," he wrote.

Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff, shared Vidyut's video on her Instagram handle.

The Incident

Tiger was leaving a football stadium in Mumbai after a game when two shooters allegedly fired seven rounds at his car. Five bullets hit the vehicle, injuring his driver and another person.

The shooting caused chaos in the area. After the injured driver got out of the car, the two shooters fled on a bike that their third accomplice had kept ready. Tiger then took the driver's seat and drove his injured driver to Nanavati Hospital.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Tiger over the phone to enquire about his well-being and assured him that strict action would be taken against the shooters and the mastermind behind the attack. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also met the actor at his residence, where Tiger was seen with bandages on his arms and a dressing on his chest.

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