ICYMI: Neetu Kapoor Shares Adorable Moment Of <i>Kanjak</i> With Granddaughter Raha

On the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami, Neetu Kapoor performed the ritual of Kanjak with granddaughter Raha. Sharing a glimpse of the ceremony, Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable picture on her Instagram Story. In the picture, Neetu Kapoor is seen performing the ritual while Raha is seated on a tool.

Kanjak (also known as Kanya Pujan or Kumari Puja) is a sacred Hindu ritual performed during the festival of Navratri, typically on the eighth (Ashtami) or ninth (Navami) day. Young girls (aged 2 to 10, before puberty) who are revered as manifestations of the nine forms of Goddess Durga (Navadurga), are chosen for this ritual.

Earlier, Riddhima Kapoor shared about the bond Neetu Kapoor shares with Raha. "They both adore my mother (actor Neetu Kapoor). Samara calls her Nani and Raha calls her Deda," Riddhima told media.

Earlier on an episode with Koffee with Karan, Neetu had also shared a fun incident in a playful conversation with Soni Radan, on what Raha's first words were.

Neetu Kapoor had said, "At my home, the baby is growing. I keep instructing the help to tell her to say papa. But Soni says to tell her to say mumma. So I went the other day to the house and Alia said, 'Oh, by the way, she said 'mamma.' So I said, 'She didn't say 'mamma'; she said 'mum-mum' (which means water). But she's saying 'da-da' and not 'na-na,' so I'm happy with that."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022, and welcomed their adorable baby girl Raha Kapoor in November that year. It was the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch in December 2023, when Alia and Ranbir introduced their daughter to the media.