'Whole World Loves Jackie Dada And Tiger': Suniel Shetty Reacts To Tiger Shroff Shooting Case

Two days after Tiger Shroff was shot at from close quarters in Mumbai's Juhu area, Jackie Shroff's childhood friend Suniel Shetty shared his reaction during a conversation with news agency ANI.

"Tiger or Jackie Dada, I think the whole world loves them. And if something like this can happen to them, then it can happen to anyone. It shouldn't happen. Tiger only focuses on sports, only exercise, and is dedicated to that. Don't know why it happened. It shouldn't happen, and it is very important for us to stay safe. I will only say that for me, you know, Jackie Dada is my childhood friend, and I just wish that everything is fine," he told ANI.

Tiger has a huge fan following among youngsters for his physique and dance skills.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) condemned the incident and demanded safety and security for the actor and his family.

"Such acts of violence and intimidation are completely unacceptable and raise serious concerns about the safety and security of personalities associated with the Indian film industry. It is deeply disturbing that this is the second such incident involving a prominent personality from the film industry, following the earlier firing incident involving renowned filmmaker Mr. Rohit Shetty. The recurrence of such incidents is a matter of grave concern and calls for immediate, decisive and effective action by the concerned authorities," read a statement issued by FWICE.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding the actor's full security.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg, Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped injury after he was shot at from the close quarters as he was leaving the football club in his car at around 7 pm on Sunday. Tiger's driver sustained a bullet injury, whereas an auto driver was also injured. At least three rounds of firing were shot at Tiger's car on Sunday.

After news emerged that the actor was targeted in a shooting, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited his residence on Sunday night to enquire about his well-being and to assure him of the state government's support.