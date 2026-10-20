"Thought I Was Having A Heart Attack": Vlogger Injured In Tiger Shroff Firing

He was making a vlog as actor Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai on Sunday evening when he felt a sharp pain shoot up in his chest, thinking he was having a heart attack. It was only later at a hospital when he was told that a bullet hit him when the attackers opened fire on the actor's car.

"I was filming Tiger when I suddenly began to feel a sharp pain in my chest," Umesh Chauhan, who is now recovering in a hospital, told NDTV.

The 36-year-old actor, dressed in a muscle tee and seated in the front, was waving at his fans through the rolled up car windows, when the shots rang out. A man in front, holding up a gun supported by both hands, fired at the car, showed a video. Another man, wearing a cap, was seen firing from the side. A man on a bike was stationed right there and the three then fled on it, the video showed.

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar meets actor Tiger Shroff and inquires about his wellbeing in Mumbai

Photo Credit: PTI

"That day, Tiger Shroff was leaving after playing, and it was around 7 pm. As his vehicle exited the gate, I was standing right next to where Tiger Shroff was seated, recording a video. Suddenly, there was a loud noise - it sounded as if a tire had burst. Immediately after that, I began to feel an intense pain in my chest," Chauhan, a vlogger, said.

"I started shouting, pleading with everyone for help - saying that I had pain in my chest, telling them I couldn't breathe. I didn't know I had been shot; I only discovered that after I reached Cooper Hospital," he said.

Chauhan, who was visited by the actor's mother and assured of all support, received initial treatment and stabilisation at Cooper Hospital in Juhu before being transferred to the civic-run KEM Hospital for specialist care.

The accused were intercepted in Rajasthan's Kota, while they were on a train and headed to Delhi, police said, adding, they wanted to flee to Nepal. They received Rs 50,000 collectively as advance to carry out the attack, according to police sources.

The three suspects arrested in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff

Photo Credit: IANS

The messages and locations among the accused were being shared through the Signal and Telegram apps, sources said. The police are yet to recover the firing weapon from the accused, who were travelling in a general compartment when they were caught.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police are yet to verify its authenticity.

(With inputs from Ruttik Ganakwar)