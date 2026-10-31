Diljit Dosanjh's <i>'Punjabian Nu...'</i> Jab, Abhijeet Dipke's <i>'Mitti Paao'</i> Response

"Punjabian Nu Na Sikhaao Ladaayia Kida Ladnaa" (Don't teach Punjabis how to fight. There was music, and there was a message as Diljit Dosanjh took the stage at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday evening.

The Punjabi singer and actor treated fans to his chart-topping hits but also took a brief pause to indirectly address the controversy surrounding his "I'm an artist, bro" remark.

A few months ago, during an Instagram Live session, Diljit Dosanjh was reportedly asked to react to the protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi. The singer had reportedly responded, "Bro, keep me away from protests and such things. I am an artist, bro. I am not a politician."

Diljit's remarks did not go down well with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who criticised the 'GOAT' singer over his comments.Diljit later criticised police action against students protesting in the Capital.

Now, at Friday's concert, Diljit appeared to take an indirect dig at CJP. Without naming anyone, he said, "I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. Punjabian nu na sikhaao ladaayia kida ladnaa (Don't teach Punjabis how to fight)."

Diljit Dosanjh at the Delhi concert

Photo Credit: ANI

As the moment from the concert went viral, Dipke took to Instagram to pen a note expressing his admiration for the singer and urging him to let bygones be bygones.

"Mitti pao, chhota bhai samajh ke," he wrote.

Dipke said he had been hurt by Diljit's earlier remarks but stressed that his admiration for the singer remained unchanged.

"Paaji, back in June, when we were protesting, I was a little hurt by your comment. Not because I had anything against you personally, but because I've always seen you as someone who speaks up for the cause, just like you said yourself. If anything, I've always been an admirer of yours, and that hasn't changed."

Dipke also recalled attending Diljit's concert in the US, underlining his admiration for the singer both as an artiste and as a person.

"I still listen to your music. In fact, I came to your concert in Chicago this May, just before returning to India, not just for your music, but because I've always had immense respect for the person you are. Your courage, your authenticity, and the way you've taken India to the global stage while staying so true to your roots are things I've always admired about you. I guess that's why the comment hurt a little, because I've always held you in such high regard. But one disagreement or misunderstanding doesn't change the respect and admiration I have for you."

Dipke ended his note with another appeal to the singer to put the disagreement behind them.

"Baaki paaji, chhota bhai samajh ke mitti pao (Consider me your younger brother and let this matter rest). At last, I would just like to say, 'Gabru ta vairi nu vi mitha bolda, ni tu ta ferr jatt da pyaar goriye.'"

The concert concluded with a laser display featuring the captions "Main Hoon Punjab" (I am Punjab) and "I'm an artist".