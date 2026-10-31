<i>Kaante</i> To <i>Kaabil</i>, A Look At 5 Movies Of Sanjay Gupta That Defined His Career

Sanjay Gupta, known for directing films such as Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Kaabil, died on October 30, according to Film Information. He was 57.

Gupta reportedly fell in the kitchen at around 2:30 pm and sustained a head injury. His wife and two sons were also at home, but they were initially unaware of what had happened. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Over a career spanning decades, Gupta carved out a distinct space in Hindi cinema with gripping action sequences, crime dramas and stories rooted in Mumbai's underworld.

As we remember the ace filmmaker, here is a look at some of his best works.

1. Kaante (2002)

Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and Mahesh Manjrekar, Kaante brought together six men planning a bank robbery in Los Angeles. The film stood out for its ensemble cast, slick action and dark, gritty atmosphere. It went on to develop a cult following among fans of Hindi crime thrillers.

2. Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007)

Based on the 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout in Mumbai, the plot revolved around a police operation against a group of gangsters. Featuring Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan, it combined intense action with a narrative inspired by real events. Its portrayal of Mumbai's underworld remains one of Gupta's most recognised cinematic outings.

3. Kaabil (2017)

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, Kaabil was a different kind of revenge story. Roshan plays a visually impaired man who sets out to avenge his wife's death.

4. Shootout at Wadala (2013)

Starring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee, this crime drama explored the rise of gangster Manya Surve and his confrontation with Mumbai Police. Drawing inspiration from real-life events, the film featured the stylised violence and high-energy storytelling associated with Gupta's work.

5. Zinda (2006)

Starring Sanjay Dutt, John Abraham and Lara Dutta, Zinda followed a man who is kidnapped and held captive for 14 years before being released to seek answers and revenge.