'I'm Gonna Miss You Man': Hrithik Roshan Remembers Sanjay Gupta

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta was cremated in Mumbai on Saturday evening, a day after his death at the age of 59.

Hrithik Roshan, who collaborated with the filmmaker on the 2017 film Kaabil, shared an emotional note on Instagram, expressing his grief over the loss.

Recalling their time working together, the actor said that one film was not enough and that he had hoped to collaborate with Gupta again. Hrithik wrote, "Sanjay, I'm gonna miss you man. One film with you wasn't enough ... I will always remember our time together with so much love for you ... your laughter, your passion, that child in you that lit up with every good idea, there was so much more we needed to do together man, this is way too soon."

The actor also thanked the filmmaker for the experience of making Kaabil and acknowledged his contribution to the film. He added, "I'm gonna remember you with so much gratitude my friend, I wish I had hugged you harder and thanked you for giving me the best experience of my life with Kaabil. Nobody will fully know how much you gave that film. I'm heartbroken, this was too soon. Rest in peace my friend."

Background

Several members of the film industry attended his funeral at Pawan Hans Crematorium to bid him a final goodbye. Gupta suffered a head injury after falling at his Versova residence.

Among those present at the funeral were Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajpal Yadav, Rakesh Roshan, Mukesh Chhabra, Bhushan Kumar, Ratan Jain, Vivek Agnihotri and Harshvardhan Rane, among others.

Earlier on Saturday, several celebrities had also visited the filmmaker's Mumbai residence to pay their respects. Fardeen Khan, Rohit Roy, Ronit Roy, Gulshan Grover, Farah Khan, Milap Zaveri, Ashoke Pandit and Sudhanshu Pandey were among those who arrived at his home. Rohit Roy, Ronit Roy and Milap Zaveri appeared visibly emotional as they mourned the filmmaker's sudden death.