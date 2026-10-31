Director Sanjay Gupta, Known For <i>Kaante</i> And <i>Zinda</i>, Dies At 59 After Suffering A Fall

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for directing films such as Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Kaabil, has died at 57. He breathed his last on October 30, 2026, according to Film Information.

He fell in the kitchen around 2:30 pm and sustained a head injury. His wife and two sons were also present at home, but nobody initially realised what had happened. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Gupta's death marks the end of a filmmaking career that spanned several decades. He was particularly known for his collaborations with actor Sanjay Dutt, with whom he worked on films including Kaante (2002), Musafir (2004), Zinda (2006) and Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007).

The latter was based on the 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout, with Gupta serving as its director, producer and co-writer. He later returned to the crime genre with Shootout at Wadala (2013), another film inspired by real-life events.

Apart from crime dramas, Gupta explored different genres through projects such as Jazbaa (2015), starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Kaabil (2017), featuring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam. His other directorial ventures included the anthology film Dus Kahaniyaan (2007), Acid Factory (2009) and Mumbai Saga (2021), which starred John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi.

Sanjay Gupta's Work As A Producer And Early Career

Gupta also made his mark as a producer through his banner, White Feather Films, which he founded in 2001. The production house backed several projects over the years.

His more recent films included The Miranda Brothers (2024), featuring Meezaan Jafri and Harshvardhan Rane, and Visfot (2024), starring Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan.

Before establishing himself as a filmmaker, Gupta worked in post-production and sound design. He also assisted director Pankaj Parashar on projects such as the television series Karamchand and the film Jalwa.

Throughout his career, Gupta developed a distinctive style of filmmaking, often incorporating stylised action sequences, crime-based storylines and urban settings. His work made him a familiar name in mainstream Hindi cinema.

