Anirudh Ravichander Exits Shah Rukh Khan's <i>King</i>, Sachin-Jigar To Compose Film's Music

Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to the big screen with Siddharth Anand's King, which is scheduled for a Christmas release. As the makers prepare for a promotional campaign around the actor's birthday on November 2, a new update about the film's music has come to light.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, composer Anirudh Ravichander has amicably stepped away from the project due to his packed schedule. The report, citing a source, said that Anirudh's busy schedule made it difficult for him to dedicate the time required for a film of this scale.

“Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan are determined to bring King to cinemas this Christmas without any delays. However, Anirudh has been juggling multiple commitments down South, making it difficult for him to devote the time and attention that a film of this scale demands," the source informed.

Both parties are said to have mutually agreed to part ways after a discussion. The report further mentioned that music composers Sachin-Jigar have been brought on board to handle the film's songs and background score. Anirudh, however, has reportedly composed the theme track for King.

"However, Anirudh has given the Theme Track of King to Shah Rukh Khan as a mark of his respect for the megastar, and Sachin-Jigar too will be reimagining the track for the entire background score of the film. So King will still have the Anirudh touch with the theme track, but the entire score, and the album, will be done by Sachin-Jigar," the source added.

What We Know About The Film

King marks the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand, who previously collaborated on Pathaan. The film also brings Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone together again after Jawan.

The ensemble cast includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Abhay Verma. Kareena Kapoor is also reportedly part of the film and is said to be appearing in a special dance number.

King is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24, coinciding with the Christmas holiday weekend.

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