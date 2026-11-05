As <i>Ramayana</i> Releases, A Look At Ranbir Kapoor's Top 10 Biggest Opening-Day Films

Ranbir's Kapoor magnum opus Ramayana hit theatres today, November 5.

Ranbir's Animal continues to hold the record for the biggest opening day of the actor's career. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial collected Rs 63.80 crore nett at the Indian box office on its opening day, per Sacnilk.

With Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 now running in theatres, all eyes are on whether the mythological epic can challenge the record.

Among Ranbir's biggest opening-day grossers, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva occupies the second position with an India nett collection of Rs 36 crore, followed by Sanju, which opened at Rs 34.75 crore.

Besharam ranks fourth with Rs 21.56 crore, while Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completes the top five with Rs 19.45 crore.

The list further includes Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 15.73 crore), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Rs 13.30 crore), Rockstar (Rs 11 crore), Tamasha (Rs 10.94 crore) and Roy (Rs 10.40 crore).

With Ramayana: Part 1 arriving in cinemas, it remains to be seen where the film will feature on Ranbir's list of biggest opening-day releases. So far, the film has earned Rs 14.24 crore nett in India.

Ramayana Ranks 12th In National Chains Advance Booking

Meanwhile, Ramayana: Part 1 has secured the 12th position on the list of Bollywood films with the highest advance ticket sales at national cinema chains.

The film recorded 3.25 lakh advance ticket bookings ahead of its theatrical release.

The list is currently topped by Dhurandhar 2, which registered 8.75 lakh ticket sales, including previews.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan occupy the second and third positions with 5.45 lakh and 5.32 lakh tickets, respectively.

Stree 2 follows at the fourth spot with 4.40 lakh tickets, including previews, while Ranbir Kapoor's Animal ranks fifth with 4.28 lakh tickets.

War and Drishyam 3 occupy the sixth and seventh positions with 4.10 lakh and 4.05 lakh tickets, respectively.

The list also features Chennai Express (4 lakh), Thugs of Hindostan (3.46 lakh), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (3.40 lakh) and Dhoom 3 (3.32 lakh).

With 3.25 lakh advance bookings at national chains, Ramayana: Part 1 has entered the top 12.

Its box office performance in the coming days will determine whether it can emerge as one of the biggest commercial successes of Ranbir Kapoor's career.