'Innocence Is Visible In New <i>Ramayana</i>': OG Lakshman Sunil Lahri Approves Ravi Dubey's Casting

TV's OG Lakshman Sunil Lahri shared another post on X, approving of Ravi Dubey's casting as new Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. On the release day of the big-ticket film, Sunil Lahri shared a fan-made reel of juxtaposing Sunil Lahri and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. While the portrayal of Sunil Lahri is described with 'No VFX, no reference', Ravi Dubey's portrayal is described with words like 'Latest technology and many references.'

Without indulging in any controversy, Sunil Lahri wrote, "The innocence and intensity should be reflected in the character of Laxman is visible in new Ramayana. Hearty wishes for the success of the new Ramayana."

Prior to this post, Sunil Lahri shared another X post and criticised the film's music.

Sunil Lahri hasn't watched the film yet, but he has faith in Nitesh Tiwari and the whole team's ability that they have made a 'good' film.

Speaking about the music, Sunil said, "Mujhe vishwas hai... Nitesh ji ek bohot hi acche director hai, pehle unhone achhi filmein banayi hai. Sangeet bohot ehem bhoomika nibhata hai, ek hisaab se woh backbone hota hai. Iss film ke jo bhi sangeet maine sunna hai, usmein kuch gaanon ne mujhe thoda sa disappoint kiya."

He went on to explain that the music should have captured the local flavour of Ayodhya and Mithila that he found 'missing' in the songs. He also safeguarded himself saying that he's not an authority on music. But he shared his opinion as a listener.

For the unversed, the film's music has been composed by acclaimed composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The two musical geniuses have collaborated to create the music and background score for the film for the first time.

Not from Lahri, music of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana faced criticism on and off social media.

Most recently, the song Mangal Rang faced backlash for its perceived Sufi-Islamic Qawwali influences.

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment releasing today ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2028.

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