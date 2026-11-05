Vijay Sethupathi To Make History As First Indian Presenter At International Emmy Awards

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has added yet another feather to his cap as he is all set to be one of the presenters at the 54th International Emmy Awards on November 23, 2026, scheduled to take place in New York.

It is indeed a moment of pride as Indian talent secures yet another milestone on the global stage. Vijay Sethupathi is the first Indian actor to present an award at the prestigious ceremony.

Earlier, at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards, Priyanka Chopra presented an award alongside Tom Hiddleston at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (which bestows the International Emmy Awards) and a producer, deserves a mention, as it is she who is behind bringing more exceptional Indian talent to the global stage.

It was Kavita Gupta who got Vir Das to host the International Emmy Awards in 2024. This was after he won an International Emmy for his comedy special Vir Das: Landing in 2023.

Vijay Sethupathi Projects

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Baththa.

Set in Madras in 1986, Baththa is about a feared gangster named Baththa, played by Vijay Sethupathi. His life changes when an eight-year-old boy accidentally locks him inside an empty school toilet. As the two spend time together, they form a bond. The boy helps the gangster see life differently and brings out his softer side.

He will next be seen in ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam's much-awaited romantic drama Inji Vellam alongside Sai Pallavi.

To add to this, Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja is getting a Hollywood remake. The 2024 Tamil thriller has now caught the interest of a Hollywood agency. The agency is working on the project and is looking to bring an A-list actor on board.

Producer Sudhan Sundaram confirmed the development in an interview with The Times of India. He said the makers were approached for the remake rights after the film's successful run in China.

"Following the success of the film in China, where the film did very well both at the box office (Rs 91.65 crore, according to Sacnilk) and on OTT, we were approached by a Hollywood agency for the remake rights. They are now trying to set up the project with an A-list star. The film is likely to go on floors by next year," Sudhan told The Times of India.

There has been speculation on social media that Matthew McConaughey could be part of the Hollywood remake. Addressing the buzz, Sudhan said the agency would be able to share the official details about the cast and studio.

"Maybe McConaughey is one of the stars they are talking to, but only the agency will be able to confirm," he shared.

The project is still being put together, and the makers are yet to announce the cast or studio.

ALSO READ | Sai Pallavi's Ramayana BTS Looks Go Viral, Fans Call Her 'Authentic Sita'