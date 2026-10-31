Teacher Present, Man With Chainsaw Enters Andhra Classroom, Attacks 2 Girls

A lesson was underway at a government school in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district on Saturday morning when a 21-year-old man walked into a Class 10 classroom carrying a chainsaw and attacked two girls, leaving both injured, one of them critically.

According to preliminary information, the attack took place at about 10.30 am at the Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu village. It happened inside the classroom, with a teacher present and lessons underway.

Both girls were taken straight to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur for emergency treatment. One of them is undergoing critical surgery there and is to be shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru by air ambulance.

Preliminary police information named the accused as Hemanth alias Dummu. After the assault, he allegedly fled the school. He has since been arrested at Dharmavaram railway station.

He is reportedly from Nagalur in Dharmavaram mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district, and is said to be a distant relative of the girl.

The attack caused panic among students and staff. Police have started an investigation to establish the sequence of events and understand the circumstances that led to the attack. The motive is also being investigated.

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Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu posted on X, “I am deeply shaken and enraged by the barbaric attack on a Class 10 student inside her classroom at Raptadu ZP High School. Attackers who target our young girls inside schools have no place in our society."

“I am personally tracking her recovery and have directed the medical team to give her the highest priority care. I have ordered the police to hunt down the monster responsible and deliver the harshest legal punishment swiftly," he added.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh wrote on X, “I am deeply anguished and shocked by the brutal attack on a Class 10 student inside her school in Rapthadu, Anantapur district. Such an inhuman act against a young girl in a place meant for learning and safety is utterly reprehensible. Hon'ble CM @ncbn Garu has directed the police to take swift and stringent action against the perpetrator and ensure he is brought to justice. The safety and dignity of every girl and woman are paramount. Such acts of brutality will not be tolerated.”