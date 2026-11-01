INDIA Bloc Rally, BJP Protest March LIVE: The BJP and the INDIA bloc are holding rival marches in Delhi today, with the Opposition camp targeting the Election Commission over alleged electoral roll irregularities and the ruling party taking out the rally over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to attack the Congress for the timing of its 'Chalo Dilli' march.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led 'Chalo Dilli' march demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar began from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction, and will culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where the INDIA bloc will hold a rally.

The BJP held a march in West Delhi to remember those killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, with the party accusing the Congress of holding its rally on the anniversary of the violence. The protest march began from the Sikh-dominated Hari Nagar area and will conclude at Tilak Nagar metro station.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin also led a 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Haryana's Rohtak to counter the Opposition's narrative.

INDIA Bloc 'Chalo Dilli' Rally, BJP Protest March LIVE Updates: