INDIA Bloc Rally, BJP Protest March LIVE: The BJP and the INDIA bloc are holding rival marches in Delhi today, with the Opposition camp targeting the Election Commission over alleged electoral roll irregularities and the ruling party taking out the rally over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to attack the Congress for the timing of its 'Chalo Dilli' march.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led 'Chalo Dilli' march demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar began from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction, and will culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where the INDIA bloc will hold a rally.
The BJP held a march in West Delhi to remember those killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, with the party accusing the Congress of holding its rally on the anniversary of the violence. The protest march began from the Sikh-dominated Hari Nagar area and will conclude at Tilak Nagar metro station.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin also led a 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Haryana's Rohtak to counter the Opposition's narrative.
INDIA Bloc 'Chalo Dilli' Rally, BJP Protest March LIVE Updates:
'Final Nail In Coffin Of Congress' Political Future': JP Nadda On 'Chalo Dilli' Rally
Union minister JP Nadda has slammed the INDIA bloc's rally as a "foolish and designed drama" and said it will prove to be the final "nail in the coffin" of Congress' "political downfall".
Nadda alleged that the protest was part of a well-thought-out conspiracy to surrender democracy to anarchy and disorder.
"Removing the democratically elected government by conspiring to spread riots and anarchy in Delhi, adversely impacting the earnings of shopkeepers and traders in Delhi during the festive season and defaming the country are other objectives of the rally," he said.
आज रामलीला मैदान में जो कुछ हो रहा है, वह लोकतंत्र का सम्मान नहीं, बल्कि लोकतंत्र के नाम पर देश को अराजकता के हवाले करने की एक सोची-समझी साजिश है। यह हारे हुए और जनता द्वारा बार-बार नकारे गए लोगों का एक मूर्खतापूर्ण और सुनियोजित नाटक है, जिसे जनता भली-भांति समझती है। राहुल गांधी, कान खोलकर सुन लो, आप 1 नवंबर के काले इतिहास को नहीं छिपा सकते और न ही दिल्ली के व्यापारियों के आँसुओं का हिसाब देने से बच सकते हैं। भारत एक सशक्त लोकतंत्र है, जो आपकी ‘दंगा आधारित राजनीति’ से नहीं, बल्कि संविधान और जनता के जनादेश से चलेगा। आपकी यह रैली कांग्रेस के राजनीतिक पतन के ताबूत में आखिरी कील साबित होगी।— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 1, 2026
"The day of November 1 is the ugliest and darkest blot on India's democratic history. On this very day, goons patronised by Congress massacred our innocent Sikh brothers. Thousands and lakhs of Sikh families became homeless overnight," he added.
“Whatever is happening today at Ramlila Maidan is not respect for democracy, but a well-thought-out conspiracy to surrender democracy to anarchy and disorder.
"This is a foolish and designed drama of people who have been defeated and repeatedly rejected by the public. The public understands this very well,” he charged.
INDIA Bloc Rally LIVE: Rahul Gandhi's 'Chalo Dilli' Video From Rally
हम रामलीला मैदान आ रहे हैं! #ChaloDilli https://t.co/ldKMeJfygD— Congress (@INCIndia) November 1, 2026
Chalo Dilli March LIVE: Mamata Banerjee Among INDIA Bloc Leaders In Rally
LIVE Updates: BJP's Nitin Nabin Leads 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' March In Haryana
Amid the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi, BJP national president Nitin Nabin is leading a 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Haryana's Rohtak to counter the Opposition's narrative.
Nabin is leading the march against what the BJP describes as the Opposition's "misinformation, propaganda and orchestrated chaos".
BJP National President Shri @NitinNabin participates in #SaveDemocracyRemoveAnarchy March in Rohtak, Haryana. https://t.co/cOR4jKnuea— BJP (@BJP4India) November 1, 2026
Ramlila Maidan Protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc's March
INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, have started their march towards Ramlila Maidan.
LIVE: Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao Maha March | CP Minto Road Junction to Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi. https://t.co/UBuMz4ojDM— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 1, 2026
#WATCH | Delhi: INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Farooq Abdullah, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Supriya Sule, Abhishek Banerjee, KC Venugopal and others move towards Ramlila Maidan for INDIA bloc's mega rally. (Source: ANI/Congress) https://t.co/3ysQsPAWZ3— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2026
BJP March LIVE Updates: Hardeep Singh Puri Leads BJP Rally
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri is currently leading the BJP's protest march in the Sikh-dominated Hari Nagar area of West Delhi over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to attack the Congress for the timing of its 'Chalo Dilli' march and rally at Ramlila Maidan.
Live- सिखों की भावनाओं को आहत करने के विरोध में केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री @HardeepSPuri जी के नेतृत्व में पदयात्रा। @Vinay1011 @DarshanaJardosh @hdmalhotra @gupta_rekha @hsphoolka #SaveDemocracyRemoveAnarchy #लोकतंत्र_बचाओ_अराजकता_हटाओ https://t.co/lOFHTpHDg6— BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) November 1, 2026
INDIA Bloc Rally LIVE: INDIA Bloc Expecting 10 Lakh People. Ramlila Maidan Can Accommodate Only 50,000
The INDIA bloc has said it expects a turnout of up to 10 lakh people. Ramlila Maidan, however, can accommodate 45,000 to 50,000 people when empty, but its capacity is estimated to come down to 30,000-40,000 with chairs, enclosures and designated passageways in place.
'Democracy Is In Danger': Ashok Gehlot To NDTV Before INDIA Bloc's March
Ahead of the INDIA bloc's march in Delhi, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has said that "democracy is in danger".
Speaking to NDTV, the Congress leader said that the rally is a "chance to save democracy".
#BREAKING | Opposition Leaders Turn Up Heat At Protest "Pawan Khera: Aane wala toofan Gyanesh Kumar ko le jayega, ab khata toh settle hoga." "Ashok Gehlot: Woh ghabra rahe hain, democracy khatre mein hai." "Akhilesh Yadav: Jinke vote gayab hain, woh lakhon labharthi bhi Ramlila Maidan aa jayein." Top Opposition leaders launch a sharp attack during the protest, escalating the political showdown over the CEC row and voter list controversy. #OppositionProtest #RamlilaMaidan @Vasudha156 @PadmajaJoshi— NDTV (@ndtv) November 1, 2026
INDIA Bloc Rally LIVE: Crowd Gathers At Delhi's Minto Road
"You Must Come": Rahul Gandhi's Fresh Appeal Before 'Chalo Dilli' March
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made a fresh appeal, urging people to join the 'Chalo Dilli' march.
"Delhi, get ready! Save the Vote, Save the Nation. Come to Connaught Place, let's march together. Or meet directly at Ramlila Maidan - but you must come," he wrote in Hindi on X.
दिल्ली, तैयार हो जाओ! वोट बचाओ, देश बचाओ। कनॉट प्लेस आइए, साथ चलते हैं। या सीधे रामलीला मैदान में मिलते हैं - मगर, आना ज़रूर है। आज | 🕛 दोपहर 12 बजे #ChaloDilli https://t.co/ZnBBFCETmz— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 1, 2026
Ramlila Maidan Protest LIVE: CJP Supports INDIA Bloc Rally But Keeps Distance
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has extended support to the INDIA bloc rally, but said the CJP would retain its independent identity and not join the protest by the opposition parties.
"We stand in solidarity, but the Cockroach Janta Party is an independent organisation; it is a neutral platform, and we want to keep it that way," he said.
Delhi Protest LIVE: 10,000 Cops, Traffic Curbs In Delhi
Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel, including Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been deployed across central and New Delhi.
Heavy security and traffic checks in place near the Constitution Club as INDIA bloc leaders and supporters gather for the march. Police deployment has been intensified across key routes leading to Ramlila Maidan ahead of the high-profile Opposition rally. Stay tuned for the latest ground updates from Delhi. #INDIABloc #RamlilaMaidan #Delhi @PadmajaJoshi @Somyajaiswal__ @TanushkaDutta @tejshreethought @Verma__Ishika— NDTV (@ndtv) November 1, 2026
BJP March LIVE Updates: BJP's Nitin Nabin To Lead 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' March In Haryana
Amid the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi, BJP national president Nitin Nabin is also set to lead a 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Haryana's Rohtak to counter the Opposition's narrative.
Nabin will lead the march against what the BJP describes as the Opposition's "misinformation, propaganda and orchestrated chaos".
#BREAKING | BJP Targets Congress Ahead Of Ramlila Rally The BJP has stepped up its attack on the Congress ahead of the Ramlila Maidan rally, saying the 1984 anti-Sikh riots massacre cannot be forgotten and accusing the party of ignoring the pain of victims' families. Also watch ground reactions and the key demands of people arriving at Ramlila Maidan as the political showdown intensifies in the national capital. @PadmajaJoshi @deekbhardwaj @Vasudha156 @JainendraKumar— NDTV (@ndtv) November 1, 2026
BJP March LIVE Updates: BJP Questioning Opposition Rally's Timing
The BJP holds a march in West Delhi to remember those killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, with the party accusing the Congress of holding its rally on the anniversary of the violence. The protest march begins in the Sikh-dominated Hari Nagar area and will conclude at Tilak Nagar metro station.
Chalo Dilli March LIVE: Opposition Is Demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led 'Chalo Dilli' march demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar begins from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction at noon, and will culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where the INDIA bloc will hold a rally.
How many party workers have gathered at Ramlila Maidan? What is the mood on the ground as the Opposition's mega rally gets underway? Watch NDTV's ground report for live updates on crowd turnout, slogans, political messaging and reactions from supporters arriving at the venue. @PadmajaJoshi @Ankit_Tyagi01— NDTV (@ndtv) November 1, 2026
INDIA Bloc Rally, BJP Protest March LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi's 'Chalo Dilli' Rally, BJP's March To Begin Shortly
The BJP and the INDIA bloc are holding rival marches in Delhi today, with the Opposition camp targeting the Election Commission over alleged electoral roll irregularities and the ruling party taking out the rally over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to attack the Congress for the timing of its 'Chalo Dilli' march.