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INDIA Bloc Rally, BJP Protest March LIVE: The BJP and the INDIA bloc are holding rival marches in Delhi today, with the Opposition camp targeting the Election Commission over alleged electoral roll irregularities and the ruling party taking out the rally over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to attack the Congress for the timing of its 'Chalo Dilli' march.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led 'Chalo Dilli' march demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar began from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction, and will culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where the INDIA bloc will hold a rally.

The BJP held a march in West Delhi to remember those killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, with the party accusing the Congress of holding its rally on the anniversary of the violence. The protest march began from the Sikh-dominated Hari Nagar area and will conclude at Tilak Nagar metro station.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin also led a 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Haryana's Rohtak to counter the Opposition's narrative.

INDIA Bloc 'Chalo Dilli' Rally, BJP Protest March LIVE Updates:

Nov 01, 2026 13:48 (IST)
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Delhi Traders Warn Of Rs 12,000-Crore Loss As Rahul Gandhi Leads Mega Rally

Nov 01, 2026 13:36 (IST)
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'Final Nail In Coffin Of Congress' Political Future': JP Nadda On 'Chalo Dilli' Rally

Union minister JP Nadda has slammed the INDIA bloc's rally as a "foolish and designed drama" and said it will prove to be the final "nail in the coffin" of Congress' "political downfall".

Nadda alleged that the protest was part of a well-thought-out conspiracy to surrender democracy to anarchy and disorder.

"Removing the democratically elected government by conspiring to spread riots and anarchy in Delhi, adversely impacting the earnings of shopkeepers and traders in Delhi during the festive season and defaming the country are other objectives of the rally," he said.

"The day of November 1 is the ugliest and darkest blot on India's democratic history. On this very day, goons patronised by Congress massacred our innocent Sikh brothers. Thousands and lakhs of Sikh families became homeless overnight," he added.

“Whatever is happening today at Ramlila Maidan is not respect for democracy, but a well-thought-out conspiracy to surrender democracy to anarchy and disorder.

"This is a foolish and designed drama of people who have been defeated and repeatedly rejected by the public. The public understands this very well,” he charged.

Nov 01, 2026 13:16 (IST)
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INDIA Bloc Rally LIVE: Rahul Gandhi's 'Chalo Dilli' Video From Rally

Nov 01, 2026 12:59 (IST)
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Chalo Dilli March LIVE: Mamata Banerjee Among INDIA Bloc Leaders In Rally

 

 

 

Nov 01, 2026 12:47 (IST)
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LIVE Updates: BJP's Nitin Nabin Leads 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' March In Haryana

Amid the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi, BJP national president Nitin Nabin is leading a 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Haryana's Rohtak to counter the Opposition's narrative.

Nabin is leading the march against what the BJP describes as the Opposition's "misinformation, propaganda and orchestrated chaos".

Nov 01, 2026 12:54 (IST)
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Ramlila Maidan Protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc's March

INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, have started their march towards Ramlila Maidan.

Nov 01, 2026 12:31 (IST)
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BJP March LIVE Updates: Hardeep Singh Puri Leads BJP Rally

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri is currently leading the BJP's protest march in the Sikh-dominated Hari Nagar area of West Delhi over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to attack the Congress for the timing of its 'Chalo Dilli' march and rally at Ramlila Maidan.

Nov 01, 2026 12:28 (IST)
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INDIA Bloc Rally LIVE: INDIA Bloc Expecting 10 Lakh People. Ramlila Maidan Can Accommodate Only 50,000

The INDIA bloc has said it expects a turnout of up to 10 lakh people. Ramlila Maidan, however, can accommodate 45,000 to 50,000 people when empty, but its capacity is estimated to come down to 30,000-40,000 with chairs, enclosures and designated passageways in place.

Photo Credit: PTI

 

Nov 01, 2026 12:19 (IST)
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'Democracy Is In Danger': Ashok Gehlot To NDTV Before INDIA Bloc's March

Ahead of the INDIA bloc's march in Delhi, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has said that "democracy is in danger".

Speaking to NDTV, the Congress leader said that the rally is a "chance to save democracy".

Nov 01, 2026 11:55 (IST)
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INDIA Bloc Rally LIVE: Crowd Gathers At Delhi's Minto Road

 

Nov 01, 2026 11:31 (IST)
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"You Must Come": Rahul Gandhi's Fresh Appeal Before 'Chalo Dilli' March

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made a fresh appeal, urging people to join the 'Chalo Dilli' march.

"Delhi, get ready! Save the Vote, Save the Nation. Come to Connaught Place, let's march together. Or meet directly at Ramlila Maidan - but you must come," he wrote in Hindi on X.

Nov 01, 2026 11:26 (IST)
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Ramlila Maidan Protest LIVE: CJP Supports INDIA Bloc Rally But Keeps Distance

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has extended support to the INDIA bloc rally, but said the CJP would retain its independent identity and not join the protest by the opposition parties.

"We stand in solidarity, but the Cockroach Janta Party is an independent organisation; it is a neutral platform, and we want to keep it that way," he said.

Nov 01, 2026 11:07 (IST)
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Delhi Protest LIVE: 10,000 Cops, Traffic Curbs In Delhi

Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel, including Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been deployed across central and New Delhi.

Nov 01, 2026 11:08 (IST)
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BJP March LIVE Updates: BJP's Nitin Nabin To Lead 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' March In Haryana

Amid the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi, BJP national president Nitin Nabin is also set to lead a 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Haryana's Rohtak to counter the Opposition's narrative.

Nabin will lead the march against what the BJP describes as the Opposition's "misinformation, propaganda and orchestrated chaos".

Nov 01, 2026 11:00 (IST)
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BJP March LIVE Updates: BJP Questioning Opposition Rally's Timing

The BJP holds a march in West Delhi to remember those killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, with the party accusing the Congress of holding its rally on the anniversary of the violence. The protest march begins in the Sikh-dominated Hari Nagar area and will conclude at Tilak Nagar metro station.

Nov 01, 2026 11:07 (IST)
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Chalo Dilli March LIVE: Opposition Is Demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led 'Chalo Dilli' march demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar begins from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction at noon, and will culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where the INDIA bloc will hold a rally.

Nov 01, 2026 10:59 (IST)
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INDIA Bloc Rally, BJP Protest March LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi's 'Chalo Dilli' Rally, BJP's March To Begin Shortly

The BJP and the INDIA bloc are holding rival marches in Delhi today, with the Opposition camp targeting the Election Commission over alleged electoral roll irregularities and the ruling party taking out the rally over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to attack the Congress for the timing of its 'Chalo Dilli' march.

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