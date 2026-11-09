Who Is Alice Huang, Chinese Woman Linked To Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, the company that produces the world's most cutting-edge AI chips, admitted to an extramarital affair after the board of his $4.5 trillion company opened an investigation into reports of his alleged close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who is a suspected Chinese spy.

The New York Times last month reported that Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed who is unrelated to 63-year-old Taiwanese-born Jensen Huang, and was investigated by US authorities and found to be a Chinese intelligence asset.

It remains unclear when Alice Huang first met Nvidia's leader or how long their affair lasted. But she was first photographed sitting beside him in June 2024, at a bar in Taipei, where they were seen drinking with executives from Gigabyte and NetThunder. Around the same time, her company, Megaspeed, began a multibillion-dollar purchase of advanced AI microchips, according to a New York Times report.

In the following year, in May, Alice Huang was again seen standing behind the Nvidia executive outside a Taipei restaurant as he spoke to reporters. By then, Megaspeed's dealings with Nvidia had reportedly drawn the attention of Washington. In their probe, US authorities found that Megaspeed's boss was passing information to Beijing.

According to a classified memo, the contents of which have been reported by The Times and the Financial Times, China's Ministry of State Security had recruited Alice Huang to gather intelligence on Nvidia's chief and potentially influence the company's push to sell its most advanced chips to China.

The Biden administration had limited the sales of high-end Nvidia chips to China amid the AI race, but after Donald Trump came to power, the Nvidia CEO pushed against very tight regulations on exports of Nvidia chips to China.

About Alice Huang

Alice Huang also goes by the name Huang Le. She is a Chinese citizen and has served as a top executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. According to her profile in a Chinese private-fund database, she is a former television reporter and worked with Hunan TV and the state broadcaster CCTV. She has also reportedly worked at HSBC, where she was listed as an assistant to the president of its private banking division, before becoming the vice president at CITIC Securities.

But according to a The New York Post report, a Hunan TV executive claimed he had never heard of her, while the paper found no profile for her on CCTV's website.

According to Chinese investment records, Huang also served as an executive director and fund manager at Shanghai Hexi Investment Management, which reportedly had a connection with Chinese gaming company 7Road.

Megaspeed's corporate history can also be traced to 7Road International, the Singapore-based overseas arm of 7Road. The company was founded in 2023 and reportedly owned by Huang Le Limited, led by Alice Huang, before it was sold to Swiftdata that same year. However, Huang continued to be publicly associated with the business that sits at the centre of a web of companies linked to China and is one of Nvidia's biggest customers in Southeast Asia.

Megaspeed bought more than $4.8 billion worth of Nvidia chips over the past two years, according to the Times.

Trump's Reaction

US President Donald Trump addressed the reports at his Halloween party, calling the situation "very complex" and saying he hoped everything was OK with Jensen Huang, who serves on the president's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. The president has called Huang "smart" and "amazing", insisting that Huang accompany him on foreign trips.

"I've always found Jensen Huang to be very aboveboard," Trump told reporters on October 31, adding that the administration would look into the matter "very closely".

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday, as he was departing the U.S. for a G7 meeting in Paris, that he could not address the situation with Huang.

"I just can't comment because of the nature of it," he told reporters. "And I also can't comment on an internal corporate matter that's going on with Nvidia."

Nvidia, the world's most valuable company, has regularly surpassed Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past three years since its high-end chips emerged as AI's best building blocks. The Santa Clara, California-based company reported quarterly profits of $59.69 billion in August.