Read Full Text Of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Letter Admitting He Cheated On His Wife

Chip giant Nvidia's board announced on Sunday that it opened a probe into Chief Executive and co-founder Jensen Huang after he acknowledged an affair with a woman US officials say was working for Chinese intelligence.

Huang apologised in a message to the company, "I was unfaithful to my wife," he said. "My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."

Nvidia's board said in a statement it has "no reason to believe" that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, but that its inquiry would examine all available information. Huang "fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it," the board said.

Also Read: "I Was Unfaithful To My Wife": NVIDIA CEO On Affair With Suspected Chinese Spy

Huang, 63, will remain CEO during the investigation.

Late last month, The New York Times reported that US intelligence officials concluded that the woman, a Chinese executive linked to a Singapore-based data center company called Megaspeed, had been funnelling information to Beijing.

The executive, Alice Huang -- also known as Huang Le, and no relation to 63-year-old Taiwanese-born Jensen Huang -- developed a close relationship with the Nvidia boss, the Times said.

Also Read: Nvidia Launches Investigation Into CEO's Affair With Suspected Chinese Spy

Here's the text of the email Jensen Huang sent to staffers:

I owe my family and all of you an apology.

I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.

To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.

To my colleagues at NVIDIA, including those I have worked alongside for decades, and to our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me.

Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence.

Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA's Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company, and I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American.

My family bears no responsibility for my choices. I do. Please give them privacy.