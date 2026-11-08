Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Indian exchanges will hold Diwali Muhurat Trading sessions, with equities trading from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm and MCX following the same window.
The special session has become a long-standing tradition, as it is believed that buying stocks at the beginning of a new Hindu calendar year brings prosperity and positive momentum throughout the year.
Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026 LIVE Updates:
Diwali Muhurat Trading LIVE: Global Gold Prices Fall by 20-24%
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: People who bought gold in Delhi at its January peak have seen a smaller decline in its value compared with buyers in international markets such as London and New York.
Global spot gold prices closed at $4,068.71 per ounce on Friday, around 24% lower than the record closing price of $5,379 recorded on January 29, 2026.
In Delhi, however, the decline was relatively smaller. According to the All India Sarafa Association, the price of 99.9% pure gold stood at Rs 1,46,300 per 10 grams on Dhanteras. This compares with its record high of Rs 1,83,000 per 10 grams on January 29, marking a fall of approximately 20%.
As a result, gold buyers in Delhi who purchased the metal at its January peak have faced a comparatively smaller price decline than those who bought it in overseas markets.
Diwali Muhurat Trading Is A Ritual, Not An Investment Strategy. Here's How To Get It Right
Muhurat Trading LIVE News: Muhurat trading does not have to be about finding the next multibagger or making a quick profit in an hour-long session. Read full report here
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Check Total Market Cap
At the close, the total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 5,03,06,805 crore.
Muhurat Trading LIVE: 'Exit What No Longer Fits Your Goals'
Ajay Lakhotia Founder & CEO, StockGro
Muhurat trading is one of the most beautiful traditions in Indian markets. Just think about how we get ready for Diwali. We clean the house to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. Then we invest in something small but meaningful on Dhanteras. We light a diya for a bright year ahead.
Similarly, muhurat trading is one such Indian tradition for all smart investors to consider. In the days before the session, clean your portfolio. Exit what no longer fits your goals and rebalance what has drifted. Then, during muhurat trading, buy something already on your long-term watchlist for shagun. And finally, use the auspicious mood of the festival to setbuild correct financial routines for Samvat 2083: it could be a monthly investment amount or a rule for what you will do when markets fall!
This way, if you carry that spirit into the next 364 days, the Muhurat will have done its job.
Muhurat Trading 2026: Key Timings And Trading Schedule
According to the exchange circulars, trading members will be allowed to log in between 1:15 pm and 1:50 pm, followed by the block deal window from 1:50 pm to 2:05 pm. The pre-opening session will run from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm, while the continuous trading session will take place from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.