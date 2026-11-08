Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: People who bought gold in Delhi at its January peak have seen a smaller decline in its value compared with buyers in international markets such as London and New York.

Global spot gold prices closed at $4,068.71 per ounce on Friday, around 24% lower than the record closing price of $5,379 recorded on January 29, 2026.

In Delhi, however, the decline was relatively smaller. According to the All India Sarafa Association, the price of 99.9% pure gold stood at Rs 1,46,300 per 10 grams on Dhanteras. This compares with its record high of Rs 1,83,000 per 10 grams on January 29, marking a fall of approximately 20%.

As a result, gold buyers in Delhi who purchased the metal at its January peak have faced a comparatively smaller price decline than those who bought it in overseas markets.