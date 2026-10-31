Two Foreigners Die Of Electrocution At Bengaluru 5-Star Hotel Swimming Pool

In a shocking incident at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru, two foreign nationals died and one was injured allegedly due to electrocution at the hotel's swimming pool on Friday evening.

The incident took place at the five-star Conrad hotel in the city.

The victims have been identified as German and Slovakian nationals who were staying at the hotel.

Besides the two victims, a US national, also a guest at the hotel, was hospitalised after the electric shock at the pool. An Indian pool attendant was injured while attempting to rescue the foreign nationals.

The German national has been identified as 57-year-old Alexander Maximilian Theiss, who was a crew member with Lufthansa Airlines.

The Slovakian national who lost his life was 45-year-old Juraj Horvat, a project manager with tech giant IBM.

The incident reportedly took place at the hotel's swimming pool located on the third floor when the two went for a swim on Friday evening.

NDTV has learnt that the German victim Alexander's wife Silvia Ottawa has filed the police complaint.

According to the complaint, the victims suffered an electric shock while trying to get out of the pool and drowned.

A complaint has been registered alleging that the deaths occurred due to negligence on the part of the Conrad Hotel management in properly maintaining the swimming pool.

A case has been registered, and police have launched an investigation into the incident.

There has been no comment from the hotel management till now on the incident.

The injured US national has been identified as 41-year old Mathew Desantis, who was staying at the hotel. The Indian pool attendant Rahul Tiwari (28) sustained injuries while attempting to rescue the victims. Both injured persons were shifted to Manipal Hospital and are undergoing treatment. They are reported to be out of danger.

The hotel website on Saturday morning notified that its swimming pool has been "closed for maintenance" from October 31 to November 30.

Conrad is a luxury 24-storey five-star hotel, part of the Hilton group. The incident has raised serious questions of negligence on the part of the hotel, where stay costs at least Rs 25,000 per night for a standard room.