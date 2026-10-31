'Cause Not Established': Bengaluru 5-Star Hotel's 1st Statement On Pool Deaths

The five-star hotel in Bengaluru in which two foreigners allegedly died by electrocution in a swimming pool has issued a statement, condoling the deaths of its guests. The establishment said it is offering full support to the authorities investigating the incident but stressed that the cause of death has not yet been established.

The two victims were from Germany and Slovakia and were staying at the Conrad Hotel, one of the poshest locations in the Karnataka capital. Apart from the two victims, a US national, who was staying at the hotel, and an Indian pool attendant were also injured as they tried to rescue the victims. They were transferred to the city's Manipal Hospital for treatment and are out of danger.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident which occurred at Conrad Bengaluru yesterday, which led to the subsequent passing away of two guests. We offer our deepest condolences to all those impacted. The cause of the incident has not yet been established and remains subject to a comprehensive investigation by local authorities. We are offering our full support to their investigation. Our team remains available to provide all appropriate assistance to relevant authorities as their investigation continues," the hotel said.

The hospital confirmed in a statement that four people had been brought in on Friday.

"The Slovakian national was administered CPR in an attempt to revive them. However, despite all clinical efforts, the patient could not be saved and was declared dead at the hospital on Friday evening. The German national was brought in dead," the statement by Dr Mabel, Head of the Department of Emergency Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, said.

"The US national anticipated the electric current and jumped into the pool to rescue the victims. He complained of a headache and was in a state of shock. He is currently stable and is likely to be discharged today," it added.

The incident took place at the swimming pool on the hotel's third floor. The victims had been swimming when the incident took place.

The German national's wife, Silvia Ottawa, has filed a complaint with the police. She wrote that the victims had suffered an electric shock while trying to get out of the pool and drowned.

A complaint has been registered alleging that the deaths occurred due to negligence on the part of the Conrad Hotel management in properly maintaining the swimming pool.

The pool had been "closed for maintenance for a month," according to the hotel's website.

A probe is underway.