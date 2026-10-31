Couple Rescued From Irish Beach After Rising Tide Leaves Them Stranded

A newly engaged couple were rescued after a rising tide trapped them on a beach in Ireland. The couple had gone for a walk along Keel Beach to celebrate their engagement but found themselves unable to return safely, according to PEOPLE.

On Monday, October 26, the Irish Coast Guard received reports that the couple had been cut off by the tide at Keel Beach. Irish Coast Guard volunteer Peter McManamon, who coordinated the rescue operation, told the BBC that the couple had got engaged in Achill and went for a walk along the beach.

He explained that they went too far out on the rocks. The weather conditions were very poor, and the tide was rising quickly in that area.

When the couple realised they needed help, they contacted the authorities. However, the rough water made it too dangerous to use an inflatable boat or reach them on foot.

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According to McManamon, rescuers tried to walk along the rocks towards the couple, but the waves made the attempt too dangerous. A helicopter rescue was also not possible because of the wind conditions.

The Irish Coast Guard then sent a cliff rescue team to reach the couple. Rescuers descended nearly 500 feet to reach them.

The team brought the couple to safety one at a time. The woman was helped to reach higher ground first, while her fiance remained in the water.

McManamon told the BBC that the couple were very cold and that signs of hypothermia were beginning to appear.

The rescue operation continued even after the couple were brought to safety. Since the remote location could not be reached by car, they had to walk 1.2 miles (around 1.9 Kilometres) down a hill to reach an ambulance.

According to reports, the entire incident lasted seven hours. Paramedics treated the couple at the scene before taking them to a hospital for further checks.