BASE Jumper Airlifted To Safety After Getting Stranded On Arizona Cliff

A BASE jumper was left stranded on a cliff in central Arizona after hitting a rock wall during a jump. The incident led to a high-altitude rescue that was captured on camera, reported People.com.

On Wednesday, August 5, officials announced that the Ranger 1 helicopter had been deployed to rescue the BASE jumper in the Superstition Mountains. The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) shared details of the operation along with a video of the rescue.

Watch Video Here:

The BASE jumper had struck a rock wall during the jump and was unable to leave the cliff face. The Ranger 1 helicopter arrived at the location, and crew members were seen carefully descending to the side of the cliff where the jumper was trapped.

Officials said the team successfully conducted a hoist rescue using the STROP rescue device.

After the victim was safely brought onto the helicopter, they were transported to the trailhead and transferred to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office for further care.

The Superstition Mountains rise more than 6,000 feet above the Sonoran Desert and are located east of Phoenix. The mountains are often visited by outdoor enthusiasts, including hikers and horseback riders.

