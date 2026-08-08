Canadian Flight Cancelled After Child Stands On Seat, Refuses Seatbelt

A Porter Airlines flight from Victoria, BC, to Toronto was cancelled on Thursday (Aug 6) after a child onboard stood on the seat and refused the seatbelt. The parent and the cabin crew attempted to buckle the child's seatbelt but failed to do so, leaving the passengers stuck as the flight was subsequently cancelled.

A spokesperson from Porter Airlines explained that the plane's doors had been closed and it had left the terminal at Victoria International Airport and was heading for the runway when crew members noticed the child was standing in their seat, according to a report in CTV News.

The cabin crew members, alongside the child's parent, attempted to buckle the child but ultimately failed in their pursuit. Subsequently, it was decided that the pair would be deboarded.

“A young child was standing in their seat and would not secure their seatbelt,” reads the statement from the airline carrier, adding: “The aircraft could not take off in this unsafe condition, so the crew elected to return to the terminal and have the passengers disembark.”

However, the time it took to get the toddler and their parent off the plane with their bags, refile flight plans, and do other paperwork dragged past 12:30 am local time, which is when the runway closed for the night.

This meant passengers of flight PD444 were forced to spend the night in Victoria. Porter Airlines issued an apology for the incident and its impact "on other passengers,” and confirmed they would be able to depart on a flight Friday.

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Passenger Attempts To Open Emergency Exit

Earlier this week, passengers aboard a Batik Air flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi had a major scare when a Kerala man allegedly attempted to open the aircraft's emergency exit, just minutes before landing.

The incident took place on Wednesday (Aug 5) night, and the accused has been identified as 34-year-old Jamshir Athanikkal, a resident of Kootanad in Kerala's Palakkad district.

According to investigators, as the aircraft began its final descent into Kochi, Athanikkal suddenly got up, struck the emergency exit window and attempted to open the exit door. He also allegedly threatened cabin crew members and fellow passengers who intervened to stop him.

Passengers and crew members eventually overpowered and restrained him until the aircraft landed safely at Cochin International Airport at around 11.30 pm.