Passenger Questions Rs 40,000 Deduction After IndiGo Cancels Flight, Airline Responds

There is nothing quite as disruptive as the sinking feeling of a last-minute flight cancellation. When airlines cancel services without adequate passenger support, the immediate fallout can leave travellers upset. One such incident involved a woman who booked an IndiGo flight via MakeMyTrip for her journey from Mumbai to Bali and back. The woman, Kanika Mohan Saxena, who works as the VP Digital for Vodafone, shared a lengthy post on LinkedIn highlighting the ordeal she allegedly endured after the airline cancelled her flight multiple times.

Passenger Alleges Being Charged Rs 40,000 In Deductions After Airline Cancels Flights

In her post, the passenger mentioned that she had booked return tickets from Mumbai to Bali for travel on July 3. The total transaction value was Rs 1,02,928, according to payment screenshots shared by her.

However, she revealed that she received a notification from the airline last week stating that the IndiGo flight had been cancelled and her itinerary had been replaced with an alternative option involving an 18-hour layover. As the arrangement seemed “not viable” to her, she reached out to customer care for assistance.

Despite being informed that there were no alternative options available, Kanika said her travel agent identified other flight options, after which she was rebooked on a Mumbai–Singapore–Bali route. However, that flight was also cancelled.

“A few days later (Friday), that itinerary was again rescheduled/cancelled…I then spent hours on calls with customer service trying to find a resolution at IndiGo. During these conversations, I was informed that I would receive a full refund because the cancellation originated from the airline and not from me,” she wrote, adding that the MakeMyTrip chatbot also confirmed a full refund.

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However, she later received a message stating that only Rs 67,334 would be refunded. The woman questioned the deductions, stating that if she had not initiated any cancellation, she should not be penalised. She further alleged that around Rs 40,000 had been deducted as charges, including Rs 27,996 by IndiGo, Rs 7,500 by MakeMyTrip, and approximately Rs 2,000 in ancillary fees.

“IndiGo puts it on MakeMyTrip; MakeMyTrip says speak to IndiGo. I swear this is the last time I am using your service,” the passenger concluded.

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IndiGo And MakeMyTrip's Response

Responding to the post, IndiGo stated that it had initiated a full refund and advised her to coordinate with the booking platform.

“Ms Saxena, we tried reaching you on your registered number but were unable to connect. As per the latest update, a full refund has been initiated for the concerned PNR. We kindly request you to please get in touch with your booking source/agency to claim the amount. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and hope to serve you better in the future,” the airline commented.

MakeMyTrip wrote, “We are sorry for the trouble you are facing with the refund. We are validating all the details with the airline. Kindly allow us 2–3 days, and we'll get back to you with an amicable solution.” The booking platform later said, "We have processed the refund and shared the details with you via private message. We request you to review the same for the refund details. Please let us know if you require any further assistance. - Saurabh."

The passenger's post not only highlighted her personal grievances with the airline and booking platform but also shed light on the broader challenges passengers can face when dealing with flight cancellations and refund disputes.