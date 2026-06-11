Air India's 'Easy Connect' Flights From Varanasi To Allow Immigration At Origin

Air India has opened bookings for its first flights under the Government of India's new hub-and-spoke aviation model, introduced as ‘Easy Connect' flights. The service will officially commence from Varanasi on June 25, making the holy city the first in India to be integrated into the transformative international travel framework. Under the Easy Connect model, passengers flying internationally from Varanasi will be able to complete baggage check-in and immigration formalities at their home airport. The initiative is aimed at enhancing international connectivity from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in India while simplifying the travel experience for passengers.

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Announcing the same, Air India wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “From your home city to the world, now made easier. Introducing Air India Easy Connect flights - a new way to travel internationally that allows guests to complete check-in and immigration at their origin airport and enjoy a seamless onward connection through Delhi.”

What The ‘Easy Connect' Model Means For Travellers?

The hub-and-spoke model connects smaller ‘spoke' cities such as Varanasi to major ‘hub' airports like Delhi, allowing travellers to access a wide network of international destinations through a single connection point with optimised schedules and a smooth transit experience.

At the heart of the model is a simplified passenger journey designed to eliminate many of the hassles associated with international travel. Key benefits include:

Through check-in to final destination: Passengers from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities can check in at Varanasi for their entire journey and receive boarding passes through to their final international destination.

No baggage re-check: Checked baggage will be transferred automatically, removing the need to collect and re-check luggage at Delhi.

Immigration at origin airport: International immigration formalities will be completed in Varanasi, reducing waiting times and congestion at the hub airport.

Seamless transit through Delhi: Travellers will transit through Delhi as international passengers, making onward connections quicker and more convenient.

The model also allows passengers to enjoy a familiar domestic transit environment rather than navigating complex procedures at foreign transit hubs.

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Easy Connect flights from Varanasi to the world

The designated Easy Connect flight between Varanasi and Delhi will operate daily as AI1111. Timed to connect within four hours of arrival in Delhi, the service will provide seamless access to 17 international destinations across Air India's global network.

Destinations include London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Milan, Rome, Zurich, Manila, Singapore, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Riyadh, Dubai and several others.

The airline also announced that future Easy Connect services from other spoke airports will be identified through the ‘AI11XX' flight series, creating a distinct identity for the network.

Air India, spearheading the implementation of the model in coordination with government agencies and industry stakeholders, plans to roll out Easy Connect services across multiple Indian cities in phases over the coming months.

Ram Mohan Naidu On The Launch Of ‘Easy Connect' Flight

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu described the launch as a major milestone in India's aviation journey. Announcing the development on social media, he said Varanasi's integration into the model marks the beginning of India's hub-and-spoke aviation vision.

“As the first city to be integrated into this model, Varanasi now enables international travellers to complete immigration and baggage formalities before reaching Delhi and connect seamlessly onwards to destinations across the world,” the minister said.

He added that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of extending world-class connectivity beyond metropolitan cities and strengthening India's position as a global aviation hub.

How To Book?

Bookings for Air India's Easy Connect flights are now open through all available channels, including the airline's website, mobile app, contact centre and authorised travel agents.