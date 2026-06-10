Kashmir's Zojila Road Tunnel Nears Completion. Here Are India's 5 Longest Tunnels

The Zojila Tunnel project achieved a breakthrough on June 9 with the successful completion of a key excavation milestone. Once operational, the tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh. It will significantly reduce travel disruptions caused by heavy snowfall and improve tourism in the region.

Once complete, the Zojila Tunnel will be India's longest road tunnel at 13.15 km. It will overtake the 9.2 km Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel to become both India's longest and Asia's longest bi-directional road tunnel. Here is a look at five of the longest tunnels in the country that are helping transform connectivity and transportation:

Zojila Tunnel project

Photo Credit: X/@TheBharatPost__

1. Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel, Jammu & Kashmir

Stretching across 9.28 km, the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel is India's longest fully operational road highway tunnel. It cuts more than two hours off the journey between Jammu and Srinagar and provides a highly secure travel experience for tourists heading into the Kashmir Valley.

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel, Jammu & Kashmir

Photo Credit: Incredible India website

2. Atal Tunnel, Himachal Pradesh

The 9.02 km Atal Tunnel sits at an altitude of over 10,000 feet, making it a major sightseeing attraction in its own right, alongside its logistical benefits. By cutting through the Pir Panjal Range, it bypasses the heavily congested Rohtang Pass and shortens the travel distance between Manali and the Lahaul Valley by 46 km.

Atal Tunnel, Himachal Pradesh

Photo Credit: X/@AshwiniVaishnaw



3. Banihal-Qazigund Road Tunnel, Jammu & Kashmir

Operating as an 8.45 km twin-tube structure, this modern tunnel provides safe passage beneath the Pir Panjal Range at an elevation of 1,800 metres. It replaces the old Jawahar Tunnel and helps avert the severe winter icing conditions that frequently disrupt road access to Kashmir.

Banihal-Qazigund Road Tunnel, Jammu & Kashmir

Photo Credit: X/@ani_digital

4. Sonmarg Tunnel, Jammu & Kashmir

The 6.5 km Sonmarg Tunnel, also known as the Z-Morh Tunnel, ensures that the snow-covered resort town of Sonmarg remains accessible to travellers throughout the year. Before its construction, heavy winter snowfall and dangerous avalanches forced the closure of this scenic alpine destination for nearly six months every year.

Sonmarg Tunnel, Jammu & Kashmir

Photo Credit: X/@statevision10

5. Jawahar Tunnel, Jammu & Kashmir

The Jawahar Tunnel is a 2.85-km-long twin-tube road tunnel passing through the Pir Panjal Range on National Highway 44 in Jammu & Kashmir. Situated at an elevation of 2,194 metres, it provides year-round connectivity between Srinagar and Jammu.

Jawahar Tunnel, Jammu & Kashmir

Photo Credit: X/@Amarrrrz

India continues to expand its tunnel network to shorten travel times and strengthen connectivity across some of the country's most challenging terrains.

