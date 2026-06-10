Planning A Trip? Indian Meteorological Department Flags Heavy Rain In These Regions

Monsoon travel in India is a unique experience, filled with lush green landscapes, misty hills and refreshed natural scenery that attracts many travellers during this season. However, the weather can also be unpredictable and may impact travel plans in several regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a weather forecast bulletin highlighting active monsoon conditions across parts of the country. With heavy rainfall expected in some popular destinations, travellers are advised to plan their trips carefully and stay updated with weather alerts.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya over the next few days. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to witness intense spells of rain, while coastal Karnataka may experience heavy rainfall activity during this period.

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If you have trips planned to Northeast India, Coastal Karnataka or Sikkim, expect wet conditions in the coming days. The rainfall could impact travel across popular monsoon destinations such as Cherrapunji and Shillong in Meghalaya, Assam's tea-growing regions, Sikkim's mountain routes and Karnataka's Western Ghats—areas known for their waterfalls, scenic valleys and seasonal greenery.

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Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of Kerala, Konkan and Goa, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Despite this, Goa's off-season continues to attract visitors with its quieter beaches and dramatic monsoon scenery, while Kerala's Ayurvedic retreats and houseboat cruises remain popular during the rainy season.

Heavy rainfall may slow road movement, increase travel times and limit outdoor activities. Travellers should keep these conditions in mind when planning visits to these destinations.

Monsoon Travel Tips and Guide

1. Monitor Forecasts Continuously

Staying ahead of shifting weather patterns is critical for safety when travelling during the rainy season. Travellers should continuously monitor live updates and regional warnings through official sources such as the IMD Weather App before and during their journey.

2. Guard Your Electronics

High humidity and sudden downpours can permanently damage electronic devices. Protect phones, cameras and chargers by storing them in heavy-duty waterproof dry bags rather than standard backpacks.

Also Read: 8 Best Monsoon Treks In India That Every Nature Lover Should Experience

3. Pack Smart Fabrics And Footwear

Your choice of clothing and footwear directly impacts comfort and mobility on wet terrain. Choose quick-drying polyester or nylon clothing that sheds water easily. Invest in waterproof footwear with a deep anti-slip rubber grip.

4. Practice Food Hygiene

Monsoon conditions can increase the risk of waterborne diseases and foodborne illnesses. Avoid eating street food, raw salads and unpeeled fruits. Drink only sealed bottled water from trusted brands.

5. Carry A Health And Pest Kit

Stagnant rainwater can become a breeding ground for disease-carrying insects and seasonal viruses. Carry a dedicated medical kit containing mosquito repellent and insect spray to help reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases. Additionally, ensure you pack essential medications for colds, flu, allergies and stomach infections.