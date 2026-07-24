Doctor Pushes Bicycle Through Waist-Deep Floodwater To Reach Hospital

A doctor in northeastern China continued his journey to the hospital through severe flooding after heavy rain disrupted normal life, saying his patients needed urgent care. The incident happened on July 13 when Shenyang, in Liaoning province, was hit by a serious downpour, with precipitation measuring 230mm, reported the South China Morning Post.

The local government announced that it was the heaviest rainfall since 1951. Numerous roads were flooded, and most public transport was paralysed. The authorities urged the public to suspend their work and studies.

However, according to China's laws, some people with special duties, such as medical workers, soldiers, police officers and firefighters, were required to stay at their posts.

The man was identified as Chu Zhenhao, an obstetrician at Shengjing Hospital, a leading medical institution in northeastern China.

Although the authorities had told most residents to stay at home that day, Chu still went to work because he is a doctor.

Chu was seen wading through waist-deep water while pushing his bicycle.

Chu told the media that he had agreed with two pregnant women to perform two complicated operations on them. He said that no matter what, he must try his best to reach the hospital to perform the surgeries.

He further said that as a doctor, he must put patients' safety as his top priority in his heart. He added that if doctors took a break, patients would be in a risky situation.

Chu said he normally cycled to work. He said he did not expect the water to be so deep that he could not ride his bike through it.

He also said that all his colleagues had come to work on that rainy day.

Chu said he is only an ordinary member of tens of thousands of medical staff in the city. He added that not only medical workers, but also people from other industries stayed at their positions, and said the public's praise should go to all those people.