22,000 Relocated, 1,200 Rescued As Flood-Like Situation Worsens In Gujarat

Around 1,200 stranded people have been rescued and more than 22,000 residents relocated to safer places as heavy showers battered a large part of south Gujarat, where Umbergaon taluka in Valsad district received 1,200 mm rains in 36 hours, officials said on Thursday.

Navsari and Valsad were the worst affected districts followed by Surat, Ahmedabad, Kheda Tapi and Dangs where persistent downpour since Wednesday threw normal life out of gear.

Around 1,200 people have been rescued in Valsad, while more than 22,000 residents relocated to safer places in the district as well as in adjoining Navsari, they said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state's SDRF were deployed in affected districts. Two columns of the Army were also deployed in Navsari and Valsad districts for rescue and relief operations, according to the officials.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar, Umbergaon taluka of Valsad district received over 1,200 mm rains in 36 hours since 6 am on Wednesday (till 6 pm on Thursday).

Colleges and schools will remain shut in all the affected districts on Friday, Relief Commissioner Gaurang Makwana declared.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and assured all possible help from the central government in the rain-battered districts, Cabinet member Jitu Vaghani said.

The CM also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured the Gujarat government of all necessary assistance, he said.

South Gujarat districts of Valsad, Surat and Navsari received heavy rains since morning for the second consecutive day, causing flood-like situation in low-lying areas, prompting rescue teams to shift people to safer places and rescuing those stranded.

"So far, more than 12,000 people have been taken to safer places in Valsad and over 10,000 in Navsari. More than 50 people have been rescued in Navsari district who were stranded at different places, and over 200 in Valsad," Makwana told reporters.

Around 1,200 people were rescued in Umbergaon taluka, he said earlier.

All rivers in Valsad, Navsari and Surat are in spate, flooding nearby areas and villages.

Chikhli and Khergam talukas in Navsari district received 800 and 650 mm rainfall, respectively, in 36 hours since 6 am on Wednesday, according to SEOC.

Apart from south Gujarat districts, Ahmedabad and Kheda districts were also lashed by downpour on Thursday. Dholka taluka of Ahmedabad received 339 mm rainfall in 12 hours ended 6 am, SEOC data showed.

Ahmedabad was battered by heavy rains, resulting in water-logging in many housing societies and roads. People were stranded in traffic jams in the city which received more than 225 mm of rainfall.

Tapi and Dangs were two other districts that were also pummelled by intense showers. As many as 23 taluka in these districts recorded over 200 mm rainfall in just 12 hours on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a "red alert" (heavy to extremely heavy showers) for districts of Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Dangs, Narmada, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal and Dahod, and an "orange alert" (heavy to very heavy rain) for Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha, Bharuch, Anand and Kheda districts till Friday.

"Khergam taluka of Navsari, Umarpada of Surat, Umargam of Valsad received heavy rains on Thursday with more showers predicted. Teams from the SDRF have been deployed in affected districts, while NDRF personnel have also been mobilised," Makwana stated.

The IAS officer said three NDRF teams and two of SDRF have been deployed in Valsad. Four more NDRF teams were being airlifted from Odisha for deployment in Navsari and Valsad districts.

"Two Army columns have been deployed in Valsad and Navsari. Rescue operations will continue till late night. Due to heavy rains, many areas have been flooded and teams of NDRF and SDRF are finding it difficult to access them," Makwana said.

Boats have been deployed in Valsad and Navsari to rescue people.

More than 1,200 roads have been closed due to flooding. These include four national and three state highways besides a large number of panchayat roads, said the senior bureaucrat.

"Given the forecast of heavy to very heavy rains till tomorrow (Friday), schools and colleges have been kept closed in the districts facing red and orange alerts," he said.

Rains have plunged several parts of south Gujarat districts into darkness as over 35 substations were not working, Makwana maintained.

Cabinet minister Vaghani said CM Patel is monitoring the rain situation and is in touch with officials.

"Despite being busy, PM Modi took stock of heavy rains in Gujarat from the CM and offered help from the Centre. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Patel on the phone and said NDRF teams will be sent as per requirements," Vaghani said.

Surat Municipal Commissioner M Nagarajan said in view of heavy rains and red alert, around 2,200 people have been shifted from low-lying areas to shelter homes, with five teams of SDRF and NDRF deployed.

Local fire department personnel in Surat rescued and shifted several people to safer areas using boats. They moved 40 residents of the Pandesara area out due to waterlogging, department officials said.

Several trains bound for Mumbai were either cancelled or short-terminated because of the rise in water level in areas along the rail routes in south Gujarat. The Western Railway has launched a help desk for passenger convenience.

Heavy rains cut off many villages in Dediapada and Sagbara talukas of Narmada district from other parts of the state.

According to SEOC data, south Gujarat has already received over 62 per cent of its average seasonal showers even as other regions in the state remain rain deficient. Overall, the state has so far received around 36 per cent of its annual average rains for the monsoon season.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)