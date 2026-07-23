"Sonam, It's Done, Bro": Salman Khan Urges Wangchuk To End Fast, Asks Students To Go Back

A day after backing the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s protest over paper leaks, actor Salman Khan has urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. He has also offered to send home-cooked meals to Wangchuk and requested other protesting students to return home, pointing out that the prime minister has assured action over the leaks.

"Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there is a need, which I doubt, and eat something. If you want, I will send you food from home," Khan said in an online post.

Wangchuk, an activist known for revolutionising education in Ladakh, has been on hunger strike since June 28, demanding accountability over paper leaks and reforms in the education system.

Khan also stressed that students are the country's top priority and must not worry since the prime minister has already given them his assurance.

Read: Salman Khan Backs Students, Warns Against 'Hijacking' Of Paper Leak Protest

"The students are at the top priority, educationally and security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, please go back to your parents and homes," the actor added.

'Should Not Be Hijacked Politically'

The Bollywood star had earlier extended support to the students' protest and warned them against 'hijacking' of their cause. In an Instagram post, he not only praised the students for their "peaceful" protest but also called them "courageous and brave".

"This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It's a win-win situation. Hoping and praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated (sic)," he wrote in his long post.

Khan is among the several celebrities to back the students, apart from Omi Vaidya, Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, and Riteish Deshmukh.

'I Can't Sit With It Any Longer'

Apart from Khan, the latest celebrity to speak on the issue is Kareena Kapoor.

"I've sat with this for a few days, but I can't sit with it any longer. The voices of so many young people asking to be heard are impossible to ignore… and they shouldn't be," she said in a statement on Instagram.

She said that education gives children hope, but it only works if children believe in it. "And they stop believing the moment they suspect that honesty, hard work and merit don't actually count. No child should have to wonder if their effort will be enough. They deserve a system they can trust, where merit is real, effort is rewarded, and every child starts on equal footing. That isn't a lot to ask. It's the bare minimum," she said.

"When an entire generation speaks with one voice about its own future, listening isn't a courtesy we extend. It's an obligation we owe them," she added.