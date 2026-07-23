Video: Over 50 Cars Submerged As Rain Floods Parking Lot In Gujarat's Valsad

Heavy rains hit several parts of Gujarat, with Valsad district in the southern part of the state being the worst-hit. The Umbergaon area in Valsad recorded an unprecedented 1,100 mm of rainfall in just 16 hours till Thursday morning, prompting the relocation of thousands of people from the affected regions to safer places.

As continued rains triggered flooding and waterlogging in several low-lying areas, a video has emerged from Valsad's Vapi showing several cars submerged in water.

The video, shot from above, shows the parking area of a building completely flooded with the water level reaching the windows. The surrounding area outside the parking can be seen flooded as well.

Valsad district was the worst affected by the recent spell of heavy rains, according to data from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). Apart from Umbergaon, several other talukas in Valsad also recorded over 600 mm of rainfall during this period.

Rivers such as Auranga, Par and Daman Ganga overflowed, causing massive flooding in Valsad. Officials told news agency PTI that over 2,200 persons living in low-lying areas in Surat city were relocated to safer places following the flooding.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, warning of very heavy rains in Valsad, Navsari, Dangs, Surat, Tapi in south Gujarat for Thursday and Friday, prompting the local authorities to stay in alert mode.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has sent several ministers to the affected districts to guide the local administration in rescue and relief operations, the officials told PTI.

