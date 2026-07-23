Assam Floods: 10 More Deaths In 24 Hours; Over 6 Lakh People Affected

At least 10 people, including four children, lost their lives due to floods in the last 24 hours in the state, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

"Three people died due to floods each in Sivasagar and Jorhat districts, Two in Charaideo district and one each in Dhemaji and Karbi Anglong district. So far, 41 people have lost their lives in the state due to floods," ASDMA said in its flood report.

On the other hand, six others, including three males and three females, are still missing.

The flood situation in the state is still grim as over 6.53 lakh people of 11 districts - Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Charaideo, Kamrup, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Dhemaji, Hojai, Kamrup (M) have been affected in the current wave of flood.

939 villages under 40 revenue circles are still under water.

Following incessant rainfall, the water levels of the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries are rising in many places in the state.

The water level of the Disang river is flowing above the highest flood level at Nanglamuraghat.

The water levels of Burhidihing river at Chenimari (Khowang), Dikhou river at Sivasagar, Dhansiri (S) river at Numaligarh, Kushiyara river at SRIBHUMI (FFS) are flowing above the danger level.

Over 3.13 lakh flood-affected people have taken shelter in 487 relief camps and relief distribution centres set up by the district administration.

The ASDMA flood report also stated that 138965 animals have also been affected in the deluge.

Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES), Police, Civil Defence/Trained Volunteers, Indian Air Force, DDRF teams are deployed in flood-affected areas and on Wednesday the teams safely rescued 8409 flood-affected people.

The flood waters on Wednesday damaged 53 roads, 6 embankments and other properties.

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