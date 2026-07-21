Army Rescues 571 People From Flood-Hit Areas In Assam

The Indian Army has rescued 571 persons stranded in flood-hit villages across Upper Assam as rising waters of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries continue to inundate larges areas, officials said.

Troops were deployed to carry out relief and rescue operations in affected areas where heavy monsoon rains have submerged homes, damaged crops and vital infrastructure.

Dedicated Flood Relief Columns from the Spear Corps have been carrying out day-and-night rescue operation since on Jul 19, officials said.

They said under 'Operation Jal Rahat', a total of 3 teams comprising 45 army personnel were deployed directly into the worst-affected districts, including Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat.

Braving Dangerous Currents

Working closely alongside the state government and local authorities, troops navigated treacherous, fast-flowing currents aboard motorboats equipped with specialised engineering gear and emergency medical kits, officials said.

They said rescuers moved village by village to evacuate children, elderly residents, and livestock to safety, while administering immediate medical care and distributing vital provisions to stranded families.

"Beyond safeguarding our national borders, our priority remains serving our citizens during catastrophic emergencies," said a military official involved in the relief effort.

The ongoing rescue efforts in Upper Assam underscore the Armed Forces' unwavering commitment to emergency disaster response, bringing hope and critical relief to inundated communities as water levels begin to stabilise.

