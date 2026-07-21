Indian Army Rescues Over 200 From Assam Floods Under 'Operation Jal Rahat'

The Indian Army has intensified flood relief operations in Upper Assam under Operation Jal Rahat and has rescued more than 200 stranded civilians so far. On requisition of the civil administration, four Flood Relief Columns of the Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps were deployed on 20 July in the flood-affected districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat for rescue, evacuation and relief tasks.

The columns are operating at Nazira and Amguri in Sivasagar district, at Sonari in Charaideo district and in Jorhat district. They are supported by troops of formations under Spear Corps.

Equipped with rescue boats, medical teams, engineering resources and relief stores, the troops have evacuated stranded civilians, including families from inundated areas, and are providing emergency medical aid and relief to the affected population.

Helicopter reconnaissance sorties and drones are being flown over the affected areas to assess the flood situation and guide deployment of resources on the ground. Army engineer detachments are assisting in restoration of connectivity in areas where infrastructure has been damaged.

The operations are being conducted in close coordination with the District Administrations of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other civil agencies. Additional resources have been kept on standby for immediate deployment as the situation develops. The Indian Army remains committed to assisting the civil administration and the people of Assam during the current floods.

The death count in this year's floods in Assam has risen to 10.