10 Dead, 3.62 Lakh Affected As Assam Flood Situation Worsen

More than 3.62 lakh people across Assam remained affected by floods on Monday as incessant rainfall and rising river levels worsened the situation in several parts of the state. Rescue teams continued evacuating stranded residents, while swollen rivers remained above the danger level at multiple locations.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 3,62,933 people across 794 villages under 45 revenue circles in 16 districts have been affected.

The worst-hit districts are Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Udalguri, Chirang, Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro).

In many parts of Upper Assam, floodwaters have entered residential areas, severed road connectivity and submerged vast stretches of agricultural land. Residents have moved to safer locations wherever possible, while boats remain the only mode of transport in several low-lying villages.

The floods have also dealt a severe blow to agriculture, with nearly 19,100 hectares of cropland remaining under water, adding to the difficulties faced by farmers after repeated spells of heavy rain this monsoon.

Five more flood-related deaths were reported during the latest spell of flooding, including four in Jorhat and one in Karbi Anglong. Two people, one each from Charaideo and Karbi Anglong, remain missing.

With these latest casualties, the death count in this year's floods in Assam has risen to 10.

Among the affected districts, Sivasagar remains the worst hit with 1,57,727 affected people, followed by Charaideo with 1,04,415 and Jorhat with 50,987. Several villages in these districts continue to remain marooned, disrupting normal life and making movement difficult.

The river situation also remains critical. The Brahmaputra at Neamatighat, the Burhidihing at Chenimari (Khowang), the Disang at Nanglamuraghat and the Dhansiri (South) at Numaligarh are flowing above the danger level. The Dikhou River at Sivasagar has crossed its highest flood level, increasing the risk of fresh inundation if rainfall continues.

Rescue and relief operations continued throughout the day. According to ASDMA, 101 relief camps and relief distribution centres are currently operational across the affected districts, sheltering 9,606 displaced people.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army, Fire and Emergency Services, Civil Defence and district administrations have so far rescued or evacuated 6,710 people using 51 boats.

The floods have also damaged public infrastructure. A total of 29 roads have either been washed away or remain submerged, while six embankments have been breached in Jorhat district, posing a fresh threat to nearby villages.

With more rainfall forecast over parts of Assam, authorities are continuing to monitor river levels round the clock and have urged people living in vulnerable areas to remain alert and follow official advisories.