4 Dead, Over 35,000 Affected As Assam Flood Situation Worsens

The flood situation in Assam worsened on Tuesday with death count rising to four in the first wave of flood hit the state.

Over 35,000 people affected in the flood so far and the figures may be increased if rains has been going on in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

According to reports, the latest casualty was from Charidur revenue circle in Sonitpur district.

The victim had gone missing on Monday night, and the body was recovered on Tuesday.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA)

"The floods have impacted 37,032 people, with Lakhimpur remaining the worst-affected district where 35,696 people have been hit by the deluge," said an official of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Floodwaters have affected six districts, namely, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jorhat and Sivasagar, inundating 12 revenue circles and 99 villages.

"Relief materials are being distributed to affected residents through 20 relief distribution centres," said an official.

Over the past 24 hours, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 16 people from Sonitpur district.

" The floods have submerged 1,103.94 hectares of agricultural land.Two animals were washed away, while another 16,139 animals, including poultry, have been affected," the official said.