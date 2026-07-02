12 Assam Districts Face El Nino Risk As Centre Reviews Flood Situation

With nearly 12 districts in Assam likely to face the impact of El Nino-induced erratic rainfall, the Central Government on Wednesday assured complete support to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in tackling the ongoing flood crisis and rebuilding damaged infrastructure.

The assurance came during the Assam Flood Review Meeting held at Lok Seva Bhawan, Dispur, jointly chaired by Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju. The meeting was also attended by Assam Cabinet ministers and the state government officials.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Centre had reviewed the flood situation in both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, where continuous monsoon rains have caused widespread destruction. He said sudden cloudbursts and heavy rainfall changed river courses, leading to severe damage even in villages that were previously considered safe from floods.

"The damage assessment is still underway in both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The Assam Government responded promptly, and because of the swift action led by the Chief Minister and the administration, many lives were saved through timely rescue operations," Chouhan said.

He said the floods have damaged roads, bridges, electricity poles, water supply systems, houses, crops and livestock across the affected areas. Relief operations are currently being carried out through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), while additional financial assistance will be provided through the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) after the final damage assessment.

Highlighting future concerns, Chouhan said around 12 districts of Assam could be affected by El Nino, resulting in unpredictable weather patterns, including spells of heavy rainfall, deficient rainfall and irregular rain gaps. He said the Centre and the Assam Government have begun planning both immediate relief measures and long-term strategies to address these challenges.

The Union Minister also assured that farmers whose crops have been damaged will receive compensation through crop insurance and other relief measures. Families whose houses have been destroyed will be supported under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and other Central Government schemes to help rebuild their homes.

Reiterating the Centre's commitment, Chouhan said all Central agencies would assist Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in restoring damaged roads, temporary bridges, electricity supply and other essential infrastructure.

"The Government of India stands firmly with the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. We will leave no stone unturned in relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts," he said.