Central Forces Serve Cooked Food In Flood-Hit Assam, While Saving Lives

As floods battered Assam for over three weeks and created havoc in the Sivasagar district, a battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) quietly ran a community kitchen, serving affected families in the area.

The 149th Battalion of the CRPF prepared and distributed hot, freshly cooked meals to flood-affected families living in remote and difficult-to-reach areas for days, when floods blocked access to almost everything.

In fact, it was one of the first initiatives to serve food to flood-affected people in Sivasagar.

It was started under the supervision of DIG (Ops) Dibrugarh, Prabhakar Tripathi.

Working with local volunteers, the battalion has sustained the effort for several consecutive days, ensuring that warm food reaches those who need it most. Along with cooked meals, the unit also distributed ready-to-eat food packets, clothing and drinking water in collaboration with local organisations.

What makes this effort noteworthy is the complete absence of publicity. There have been no media briefings or public claims. The jawans have simply continued their work - cooking, packing and delivering meals to villages still recovering from the floods. Simultaneously, the same personnel have taken part in rescue operations, helping stranded residents and even animals reach safety.

Assam's floods this year tested both communities and the institutions that serve them.

The work of 149th Battalion forms part of a wider relief effort involving the district administration, government camps and civil society. Yet the image of uniformed men preparing and serving meals in remote corners of the district remains a powerful reminder of service rendered without expectation of recognition.