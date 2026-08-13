"You Don't Take That Lightly": Suhail Nayyar On Playing Sugriva In <i>Ramayana</i>

Ramayana is one of the biggest and most eagerly awaited films in 2026. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, actor Suhail Nayyar will be seen playing Sugriva, the good-hearted brother of Bali.

The actor says he understands the responsibility of playing a character known for generations.

Suhail also feels that some roles come at the right time and carry a deeper meaning. The Udta Punjab star wants to give his best and do justice to the character and feels honoured to be part of such a great epic.

In a conversation with Variety India, Suhail Nayyar said, “I genuinely believe some parts come to you through something larger than yourself. When a character has lived in people's consciousness for generations, you don't take that lightly. It feels like an honour, but it also comes with a greater responsibility.”

“There's very little I can reveal about the film or the character right now. All I can say is that I understand the responsibility I've been given, and I'm going to do everything I can to do justice to it.”

Suhail Nayyar said he got the role of Sugriva after receiving a call from casting director Mukesh Chhabra. He feels very grateful to him for giving him the chance to play Vanar King Sugriva.

When Suhail arrived on the sets for the first time, director Nitesh Tiwari told him that he had liked his performance in Saare Jahan Se Achha. His work in the film was one of the reasons Nitesh felt he could play Sugriva in Ramayana Part 2.

Hearing this from the director made Suhail feel more confident. It also reassured him that the team believed he was right for the character.

Other than Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Suhail Nayyar, Ramayana also stars Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil and Indira Krishnan.