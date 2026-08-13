Shriya Saran Recalls Working With Emraan Hashmi On <i>Awarapan</i>, Calls Mohit Suri An "Intense" Filmmaker

As fans eagerly await the release of Awarapan 2, the original film continues to find a new audience decades after its release. Actress Shriya Saran, who was a crucial part of the original film, reflected on her experience of working on the project helmed by Mohit Suri.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Shriya shared, “Emraan ke liye wo film bahut important thi. (The film was very important for Emraan). He always loved this film, this story. For me, I enjoyed doing this film because Mohit Suri is a very intense director to work with.”

Describing Mohit Suri's filmmaking process, she continued, “Jab wo scene sunaate hain, samjhate hain, aur jis tarah se wo narrate karte hain, it's very intense. (The way he makes you hear and understand the scene and how he narrates, it's very intense). He really brings your soul out. He is very talented. I'm so happy for him. Like unki movies hamesha se achha kar rahi hain (His movies have always been good), but right now, he is flying. In all his films, you will see the same kind of intensity, either in the scenes, in the eyes of the actors, or in the visuals.”

Looking back at Awarapan's box office performance, Shriya admitted it was difficult to process. “When the film came out, we all had lots of hopes. But I don't know why; I think it was ahead of its time,” she said. Shriya also recalled being nominated for several awards but not being invited to the ceremonies. “They didn't send me an invite. It was like that,” she added, saying, “Awarapan is a movie that I felt should be celebrated; people will love it. So when something like that happens, you kind of feel very disheartened.”

The 2007 romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, starred Emraan Hashmi, Mrinalini Sharma, and Shriya Saran in lead roles. Although the film did not perform strongly at the box office upon release, it developed a cult status over the years.

Almost two decades later, the film's sequel is set to release in theaters. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on August 14 and will clash with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947.