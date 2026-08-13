Elvish Yadav Joins Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal In <i>Malamaal Weekly 2</i>: Report

Elvish Yadav is adding another Bollywood project to his growing acting lineup. The YouTuber-turned-reality star has joined the cast of Malamaal Weekly 2, which already has Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film will also feature Parineeti Chopra, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shirodkar.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Elvish will share the screen with the veteran actors in the sequel to the popular comedy franchise. The casting marks another big step for the internet star, who has been making his way into mainstream entertainment over the past few years.

Elvish also confirmed the news on X. Sharing his excitement about the new project, he wrote, "Nayi film. Naya safar. Main bahar se aaya hoon, Bollywood mein mera koi nahi tha. Aap logon ke beech se uth kar aaya, aur aapke pyaar ne mujhe ab bade parde tak pahuncha diya. Aaj jo kuch bhi hoon, aapke pyaar ki wajah se hoon. Aur isi pyaar ki wajah se main 'MALAMAAL' hu. Bas pyaar banaye rakhna."

This is not Elvish's only Bollywood project. Earlier this month, trade analyst Taran Aadarsh announced that he had been signed for an action film directed by Remo D'Souza. The film also stars Tiger Shroff and Abhishek Banerjee and is being produced by Vicky Jain under his new production banner, VJ Frames.

Taran had announced on X, "VICCKY JAIN LAUNCHES PRODUCTION HOUSE ON HIS BIRTHDAY – SIGNS TIGER SHROFF, ABHISHEK BANERJEE & ELVISH YADAV FOR ACTION FRANCHISE DIRECTED BY REMO D'SOUZA..."

He further wrote, "The banner's maiden venture is a yet-to-be-titled action franchise, directed by #RemoDSouza and starring #TigerShroff, #AbhishekBanerjee and #ElvishYadav. The film goes on floors today [1 Aug 2026]."

Elvish Yadav's journey to the big screen has been quite quick. He started his YouTube career in 2016 with short films, comedy videos, roasts and Haryanvi-style vlogs. He now has more than 25 million subscribers across his three YouTube channels.

His popularity grew further after he won Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 in 2023. He became the first wildcard contestant to win the reality show franchise. He later featured in Playground, Roadies XX: Double Cross and Laughter Chefs Season 2. He also made his acting debut last year with the web show Aukaat Ke Bahar.