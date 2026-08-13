"Best Night": Travis Kelce Talks About His Wedding To Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has opened up about his wedding to Taylor Swift for the first time. He shared a few details about the private celebration while speaking to reporters at the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp in Missouri.

The NFL star called his wedding "the best night of my life", as quoted by the BBC. He also thanked those who helped make the celebration possible and described it as "a crazy night".

Pop-star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce got married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The wedding was attended by a long list of well-known names but was kept largely away from the public eye.

For Travis, the choice of venue had a personal meaning. He said getting married at Madison Square Garden allowed him to fulfil a childhood dream.

"It was kind of cool to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married there," Travis Kelce said.

The couple had managed to keep most details of the ceremony private. No official photos from the wedding have been released. Guests included actors Hugh Grant and Jason Sudeikis, singer Benson Boone and model Gigi Hadid.

Travis Kelce also spoke about his connection to Madison Square Garden through basketball. He recalled wanting to attend a New York Knicks game during their strong playoff run last year but being unable to make it because of other commitments.

"My wife went when I was stuck in a mini camp so I didn't get my opportunity to go then," he said, referring to Taylor Swift as his wife publicly for the first time.

The singer had attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals courtside. Travis said he was grateful to the owners of Madison Square Garden for helping the couple have the private celebration they wanted.

"I can't thank the owners of MSG enough for allowing us to get the opportunity to do that, knowing that we wanted a private event and everything, and it was perfect," he added.

He also joked about the weather during the celebrations, saying "the AC was cooking", as a heatwave had affected parts of the US around the Independence Day weekend.

The wedding had been surrounded by secrecy, with uncertainty over whether the couple had already married or whether the event was simply a private party. That changed when screens at the venue announced that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were officially married.