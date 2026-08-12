Why Vivek Oberoi's Debut Film <i>Company</i> Led Him To Stay In A Mumbai Slum For 3 Weeks

Vivek Oberoi once opened up about how landing his debut film, Company, with Ram Gopal Varma in 2002 was not an easy journey. He was initially rejected as he did not fit into the mould of the rugged and raw look that his character, Chandu Nagre, demanded in the film. This led to him renting out a kholi in a Mumbai chawl for three weeks to delve into the depths of his character and gain the kind of understanding he needed of the film's surroundings.

In conversation with The Indian Express, Vivek Oberoi revealed how he had the option to be launched by his father, Suresh Oberoi. However, he chose to walk away from that comfortable option as he wanted to prove himself.

Vivek Oberoi said, "I walked away from that opportunity, struggled for 18 months after that, and faced a lot of rejection, but I am proud of that choice."

Initial Rejection For Company

The director of Company, Ram Gopal Varma, wasn't convinced that Vivek Oberai's polished personality would do justice to Chandu's role in the film. Hence, he asked Vivek Oberoi to return after three weeks.

Vivek Oberoi decided to use that time fruitfully.

He recalled, "From his office, I didn't go home. I went straight to a nearby slum, took a kholi (room) there, paid the rent and moved into it. I lived there for three weeks."

From his body language to minute habits, Vivek Oberoi completely transformed himself. He even collaborated with a struggling photographer to get into the visual aesthetic of his character.

When Ram Gopal Varma Could Not Recognise Vivek Oberoi

When Vivek Oberoi walked back in for the final round, he was almost unrecognisable in his loose trousers, torn vest and worn-out flip-flops. The impact of his transformation was such that, when he showcased pictures of himself in character, Ram Gopal Varma was convinced that he was right for the role-and the rest is history.

On the work front, Ram Gopal Varma recently announced his upcoming film, Syndicate. The plot revolves around the presence of an organisation that threatens the very existence of India.

About Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi started acting in 2002 and is known for his roles in Saathiya, Yuva, Omkara, Company, and Shootout At Lokhandwala. But over the last few years, he has been known as one of the most successful businessmen.

Beyond Bollywood, the actor is believed to have invested in different sectors, including jewellery, the alcohol and beverage industry, real estate, and education technology, and has amassed a reported net worth of Rs 1,200 crore.

The actor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious Ramayana Part 1 as Vibhishan.

ALSO READ | How Vivek Oberoi Built Rs 1,200 Crore Empire Beyond Bollywood: Real Estate, Lab Diamonds, Alcohol, And More