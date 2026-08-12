Urmila Matondkar's Cryptic Note On 'Loyalty' After Ex-Husband Shared Reception Pics

Hours after Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar shared reception pictures with second wife Nidhaa Bhatt, the Rangeela actress shared a cryptic note on her Instagram Stories.

It read, "I like expensive things like love, loyalty and Time."

Sharing the reception photos, Mohsin wrote, "You didn't just become my wife. You became my home, my peace, and my favourite part of every day. I'm grateful to God for bringing you into my life, and I promise to cherish you, stand by you, and love you through every chapter of our journey. Here's to us, to forever, and to the beautiful life we're about to build together. Thank you for being mine, my love. Forever grateful for you."

Mohsin Akhtar married Nidhaa Bhatt in June this year.

Mohsin and Urmila's marriage

Mohsin was previously married to actor Urmila Matondkar. Reports of trouble in their marriage first surfaced in 2024. In September that year, a source close to them reportedly stated that Urmila had filed for divorce in a Mumbai court.

Urmila and Mohsin married on February 4, 2016, in an intimate ceremony. At the time, their wedding grabbed headlines because Mohsin is 10 years younger than Urmila. Their interfaith marriage also became a talking point.

A businessman and model from Kashmir, Mohsin and Urmila first met at designer Manish Malhotra's niece's wedding in 2014.

Manish was among the few public figures present at their intimate wedding when they got married in 2016. Urmila and Mohsin visited Amritsar's Golden Temple, followed by a nikah.

Urmila started her career as a child artiste and worked in films such as Kalyug and Masoom before making her debut in a leading role with Narsimha in 1991. She is known for films such as Rangeela, Judaai, Satya, Kaun, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot and Ek Hasina Thi.