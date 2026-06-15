Urmila Matondakar's Ex-Husband Mohsin Akhtar Marries Nidhaa Bhatt Two Years After Divorce

Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband, Mohsin Akhtar, announced on Sunday that he has married Nidhaa Bhatt in a private ceremony, two years after parting ways with the Rangeela actress.

Mohsin Akhtar shared a series of beautiful pictures from the ceremony with a long message.

He wrote, "Pure intentions, honest love, and a heart full of sabr and shukr. Keep your soul pure, heal along the way, and trust that Allah's script is always better. In His perfect time, my gorgeous wifey @nidhab_, He rewarded me with your sincerity and blessed me. You brought light into my life."

"So thank you, my love. And thank you, Mouji, for looking after me from the other side of the world. I know it's your blessing and your love for me that came like this. Today I know you will be more at peace. I miss you more than I could ever imagine, and I love you. Keep us in your prayers," he added.

Mohsin and Urmila's marriage

Mohsin was previously married to actor Urmila Matondkar. Reports of trouble in their marriage first surfaced in 2024. In September that year, a source close to them reportedly stated that Urmila had filed for divorce in a Mumbai court.

Urmila and Mohsin married on February 4, 2016, in an intimate ceremony. At the time, their wedding grabbed headlines because Mohsin is 10 years younger than Urmila. Their interfaith marriage also became a talking point.

A businessman and model from Kashmir, Mohsin and Urmila first met at designer Manish Malhotra's niece's wedding in 2014.

Manish was among the few public figures present at their intimate wedding when they got married in 2016. Urmila and Mohsin visited Amritsar's Golden Temple, followed by a nikah.

Urmila started her career as a child artiste and worked in films such as Kalyug and Masoom before making her debut in a leading role with Narsimha in 1991. She is known for films such as Rangeela, Judaai, Satya, Kaun, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot and Ek Hasina Thi.