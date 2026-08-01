<i>Animal</i> Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Ramayana</i> Trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was finally released a few days back. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, the trailer has won appreciation for its stunning visuals, powerful performances, and the much-talked-about musical collaboration between Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

Ever since its release, the ambitious retelling of the epic has received an overwhelming response from fans and members of the film industry alike. The latest one to heap praise on the film is Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vanga applauded the film's grand scale and its powerful message.

Impressed by the trailer, the filmmaker wrote, “YEH RAM YUG KA AARAMBH HAI.” Not just a trailer, but the eternal reminder that DHARMA will always triumph over ADHARMA.”

The trailer introduces Ranbir Kapoor in a calm and composed avatar as Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi impresses as Sita with her graceful and dignified screen presence.

Yash, who portrays Ravana, has emerged as one of the biggest highlights of the trailer. His intense look and commanding performance becoming a major talking point across social media.

Apart from the larger battle between good and evil, the trailer also highlights the emotional bond between Ram and Sita, offering audiences a glimpse into the film's emotional depth alongside its grand visual spectacle.

What We Know About Ramayana?

Made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological saga is touted to be a grand cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Ramayana features a powerhouse cast of talented actors including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Yash, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta. Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Arun Govil are also part of the upcoming film.

Backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, along with VFX studio DNEG, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film's music has been composed by Academy award-winning composer Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

Mark your calendars! Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first installment will release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is slated for a Diwali 2027 release.