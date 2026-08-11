"Was Not Even 18": Dia Mirza Tells NDTV How <i>Operation Safed Sagar</i> Took Her Back To 1999

Dia Mirza was travelling for her shoot early in the morning when she took our call. Yet, despite her hectic shooting schedule, the actress sounded cheerful, grateful and deeply moved and she has every reason to feel that way.

Currently basking in the success of Operation Safed Sagar, Dia is overwhelmed by the love pouring in for the series. The Netflix show, set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, shines a light on the Indian Air Force's pivotal role during the conflict through 'Operation Safed Sagar', India's first large-scale air campaign in a limited war scenario.

While many stories about Kargil have focused on the battles fought on the mountains, the series explores the sacrifices, precision, courage and emotional realities of those who fought in the skies, as well as the families who stood behind them.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Dia opened up about the profound impact the project had on her, the hidden realities of life in the armed forces, and how the series offers a rare glimpse into the experiences of military families.

When asked about a caption she had shared recently - "As artists, we don't make the parts we play, the parts make the sum total of who we become in this journey of life" and how Operation Safed Sagar had influenced her personally, Dia's mind immediately travelled back to 1999.

For the actress, the series was not merely another role but an opportunity to revisit a chapter of history she had experienced only from a distance as a teenager.

Dia, who essays the role of Kamalpreet Kaur Dhanoa, the wife of then-Wing Commander B.S. "Tony" Dhanoa, played by Jimmy Shergill, spoke about how little civilians truly understood about the Air Force's role in the conflict.

"This story is from 1999... you know, I was 18, not even 18. And I think for many of us who just got a sense of the war through news headlines and, I think, very distant realities that were shared with us. We also got a lot of information about what was happening on the ground, but there was little to no information about what was happening in the skies."

What drew her to the project first and foremost, she said, was the scale of discovery it offered. Through the script and storytelling, she found herself uncovering dimensions of military life that had rarely been represented on screen.

"And the first thing that I responded to was the story, how it was such a revelation to discover so many aspects of the lived truths of the forces, their interpersonal relationships, their discipline, their approach. I didn't know, and I don't think most civilians know, what kind of thought, effort, strategy, science, discipline and so many... I mean, they operate at so many levels, right?"

As Dia immersed herself in the narrative, she was struck by the sheer intellectual and emotional demands placed on those who serve.

"Even just the fact that you have to be brilliant in maths to be able to operate in the skies at that level. Because, like you discover while you watch the show, you make split-second decisions and it can alter everything and define so much. To carry the weight of that and still be so free, so free and so formidable... I think the beauty for me was to see and recognise how real people, you know, they're not these projected heroisms. They're just their lived truths. It's about them making a choice within a moment that carries valour and deep values and integrity. And that's what makes people a hero, right?"

Beyond the military operations and combat sequences, Operation Safed Sagar also sheds light on the families who quietly shoulder the burden of service. Asked whether the series could help redefine how audiences honour the armed forces and their loved ones, particularly the women who often remain in the background, Dia spoke passionately about the emotional response the show has generated.

Dia in Operation Safed Sagar

She revealed that one of the most rewarding aspects of the series has been hearing directly from members of military families who see their own lives reflected on screen.

"Just to discover the lives of the women, the families... I know we've not had the opportunity to really go in depth into it, but just the fact that the scenes that exist in the narrative and have made it to the final edit are conveying such home truths. If you see the kind of commentary emerging online, the messages we're receiving from families of the fauj and the forces across services, they're saying, 'This is us. This is who we are. This is how it is for us.'"

The response, she confessed, continues to leave her emotional.

"I'm getting goosebumps just saying this to you. But I think that's what resonated. The importance and the depth. Quite frankly, there are hundreds and hundreds of people, thousands actually, attached to this story. There are hundreds of actors in it, and all of us recognise that this story is above and beyond all of us. Something really big is at play here. I've seen the integrity of the storytelling, and that is what propels you and guides you and makes you who you are as a person. Human beings evolve, learn, discover and recognise who we are through stories."

As the conversation deepened, Dia shared some of the small but powerful moments from the series that reveal the quieter realities of military life. For her, these seemingly ordinary exchanges often carry extraordinary emotional weight.

She painted a vivid picture of military marriages, many of which begin as arranged matches but gradually grow into deep partnerships forged through resilience, sacrifice, and shared understanding.

"Picture this. Most of these marriages are arranged. In many cases, there are lots of incredible love stories as well, but the love emerges post-marriage. It's so powerful and beautiful to discover how these two individuals are living in a space that is removed from the rest of the world. It's a world unto itself. It has a code of conduct. There are rules, there are regulations, there is a way of life."

Recalling one particular scene between her character and Jimmy Shergill's, she explained how a single line can reveal an entire relationship.

"There's a small moment that I share with Jimmy before he goes off on a sortie. She says, 'Jab hamari nayi nayi shaadi hui thi, mujhe subah uthna accha nahi lagta tha.' I was not an early riser. You realise that the women in the forces also wake up at ungodly hours like 4.30 in the morning. It's tough for a new bride, right? It's a line, but it conveys so much."

She continued, "And then she says, 'Aap sortie pe jab jaate the, apna MiG ghar ke upar se udaate the. You would make sure I heard you.' That used to be my alarm. You'd make sure I heard you. It's a line, but it tells a story."

For Dia, those details are what elevate the series beyond a conventional war drama.

"That's the power of writing, that's the power of research, and that's the power of truth. Because you recognise it when you hear it instantly. You may not have lived there, you may not have seen it, but you recognise it because you see it for what it truly is."

Another moment that stayed with her involved Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja and his wife Alka, portrayed by Siddharth and Amrita Bagchi respectively.

"There's that beautiful moment with Ahuja and Alka Ma'am, where they've come into a new station and he says, 'I'm really sorry you have to keep moving.' And she says, 'Why are you sorry? I'm excited because all my old sarees become new.'"

Dia with Jimmy Shergil in the show

It is a simple line, but one that perfectly captures the adaptability and optimism of military families.

"It's a line that sticks. It carries the maturity, the gravitas, the beauty, the instinct not just of survival but adaptation. They adapt. Kids too. All the Army, Navy and Air Force children I've interacted with speak about how beautiful their childhoods were because they kept moving, making new friends and discovering new places, people and cultures."

Talking about everything she learned during the making of Operation Safed Sagar, Dia concluded that it is these intimate human stories that give the series its emotional power.

"I feel like all of this is also what grounds the story and makes it so enriching and emotional."

Operation Safed Sagar was released on Netflix in August and, besides Dia Mirza, stars Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Mihir Ahuja, Prajakta Koli, Abhay Verma, Barun Sobti and Amrita Bagchi in key roles.



Also Read: Operation Safed Sagar Review: Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill Lead A Razor-Sharp War Drama Without Bloodlust