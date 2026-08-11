Gurmeet Choudhary Once Survived On Rs 36 A Day, Now Lives In A Rs 16 Crore Mumbai Home

Gurmeet Choudhary has come a long way from his early days of struggle. Before fame brought him recognition and a life of luxury, the actor had to navigate financial hardships while chasing his dreams in the entertainment industry.

During an appearance on Bharti TV , Gurmeet opened up about his initial struggle days in the industry and shared, “I came to Mumbai in 2003 soon after giving my board exams for 12th. I didn't even wait for my results to come. After coming to Mumbai, I did an acting course. I started taking up small odd roles in TV shows, like the friend of the main hero, and my good looks helped. I did unnamed characters.”

He also recalled the financial struggle he had to go through after coming to the city. During an interview with ABP News , the actor revealed, “I had to survive on just Rs 36 a day. I took multiple buses to go to different production houses with my portfolio. I would grab breakfast from home, but for lunch I would just eat biscuits. It was this hard work that helped me attract offers.”

He recalled getting Yash Chopra's phone number and calling him. “He was sweet enough to answer my call and even called me to meet him. I was just 19 then. He suggested I join TV. He gave me an example of Shah Rukh Khan, who started with TV,” he said. Yash Chopra's advice motivated Gurmeet to keep working and accept every opportunity that came his way.

Gurmeet got his first big television break in Ramayan. The role of Ram transformed him into a household name and brought him immense popularity. However, the actor revealed he remained without a job for around a year and a half after Ramayan. “I was a victim of industry typecasting after Ramayan attained popularity. People suggested I join politics. After Ram and Sita, only mythological offers came my way. It was very difficult to land Geet and then Punar Vivah,” he recalled.

After establishing himself as a popular face of the television industry, Gurmeet participated in multiple reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 where he emerged as the winner and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, where he finished as the first runner up. Later, Gurmeet made his Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Khamoshiyan in 2015.

Gurmeet's success has also translated into social work. He has been involved in initiatives supporting underprivileged children and helping cancer patients access treatment, among other charitable efforts. Today, Gurmeet and his wife, Debina Bonnerjee, own a luxurious house in Mumbai's Andheri West estimated at Rs 16 crore and are also building their dream farmhouse, a journey they have been documenting on their YouTube channel.