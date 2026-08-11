Priyanka Chopra Returns To Mumbai, Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With Cousin Mannara

After wrapping up a schedule of SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi in Hyderabad, Priyanka Chopra has returned to Mumbai with daughter Malti Marie. The actress shared a glimpse of their arrival in the city a day earlier, and today, she was spotted at the city's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple. She offered her prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Priyanka was accompanied by her cousin, actor Mannara Chopra, during the temple visit. She was dressed in a traditional pink suit with a blue dupatta.

Priyanka was accompanied by tight security as she made her way through the crowd, waving to fans gathered outside.

Priyanka Chopra's Professional Commitments

She is all set to make a grand comeback to the Indian film industry with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. Touted as a globe-trotting action-adventure rooted deeply in Indian culture, Varanasi features Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini, Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha, the antagonist described as a scientist. Shruti Haasan is also part of the ensemble.

The film spans from 512 CE in an ancient kingdom to the year 2071, with meteors threatening the city, along with visuals of Antarctica, Africa and underground caves.

Mark your calendars! Varanasi is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

Priyanka has also joined Oscar winner Russell Crowe for the sci-fi action thriller Bluefly. The film, directed by Nimrod Antal, follows a covert mission in the Congo involving a mysterious crashed aircraft.

Priyanka will also reprise her role as Nadia in the Russo Brothers' Citadel Season 2. The spy thriller completed shooting in November 2024, while its release date is yet to be announced.