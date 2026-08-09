On Mahesh Babu's 51st Birthday, Priyanka Chopra Shares Unseen Photo From <i>Varanasi</i> Sets

Mahesh Babu turned 51 today, and his Varanasi co-star Priyanka Chopra had a special birthday wish for him. The actor shared an unseen picture of the two from the sets of SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film.

Priyanka shared the picture on her Instagram Stories. In the candid photograph, she can be seen sitting next to Mahesh Babu. The picture appears to have been clicked while the team was shooting for Varanasi in Africa.

Along with the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Happy Birthday Bob. Here's to going on the ultimate adventure with #Varanasi! @urstrulyMahesh."

Mahesh Babu's First Look As Rudhra

The makers unveiled his first look as Rudhra through two images from the film.

In one of the pictures, Mahesh can be seen sitting on a bamboo raft, while the other shows him standing in the middle of the wilderness. Sharing the first look, the makers wrote, "Fierce isn't his only shade... RUDHRA in #Varanasi. @urstrulyMahesh."

SS Rajamouli also shared his thoughts on Mahesh's character and revealed what makes Rudhra different. He said, "Rudhra was born to fulfil a purpose much larger than himself. He carries a destiny he did not ask for. He is witty, he is vulnerable, and he is fierce. That is what Mahesh brought to him. Anyone can play fierce. Very few can play fierce and fragile in the same breath."

The director also spoke about filming in Africa and how the locations added to the scale of the film. He said, "These frames are from our Africa schedule, and the land gave us something no set could. Shooting around Kilimanjaro and in the Masai Mara, I was stunned. There were mornings I felt even the 1.43:1 IMAX frame could not hold what was in front of us."

About The Film

Varanasi marks Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after six years. She plays Mandakini in the film and stars alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Mahesh plays Rudhra, while Prithviraj takes on the role of Kumbha, the antagonist.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi is expected to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.